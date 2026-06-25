‘Ewww!’: Trump Hit With Racy Claims in New Book — But it’s What He Allegedly Said About His Young, Blonde Aide That Exposes Truth About His Marriage

President Donald Trump’s salacious marriage to first lady Melania Trump is back in the headlines.

Trump, 80, and Melania, 56, tied the knot in 2005. They share a 20-year-old son, Barron Trump. The president also has four other children from two previous marriages.

Even though the Trumps have crossed their 21st wedding anniversary, rumors continuously circulate that the couple maintains the union merely for show while the billionaire pursues romantic interests in other women.

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump’s marriage is under the public microscope once again. (Photo: Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

A brand-new book by two New York Times reporters is providing alleged behind-the-scenes details about how Trump specifically feels about one of his female aides.

Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump” provided insight into the Republican politician’s relationship with his personal assistant.

Natalie Harp, 34, has become Trump’s right-hand woman, a MAGA loyalist whose White House colleagues reportedly nickname her the president’s “human printer.”

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In addition to fetching documents and printing favorable news stories for the president, Harp also leaves “adoring letters” for Trump in “personal spaces.”

One message reportedly read, “You are all that matters to me.” The former right-wing news presenter was also one of the most vocal supporters of Trump’s gaudy golden Oval Office makeover.

AN INSIDE LOOK AT TRUMP’S SECOND TERM: Journalists @maggieNYT and @jonathanvswan share revelations from interviews with senior officials and their “most astonishing” interview with the president, all detailed in their new book, ‘Regime Change.’ pic.twitter.com/yluqmrZrLz — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2026

According to the “Regime Change” authors, Trump described Harp as “the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.”

The well-sourced book also claimed that the president would tell other staffers that they “will go off and make money,” but Harp will “never leave” him.

Excerpts from “Regime Change” hit the internet this week, and the portions about Harp’s close connection to Trump captured the attention of people interested in palace intrigue.

In response, White House spokesperson Allison Schuster told The Daily Beast, “Natalie Harp is one of the most dedicated and loyal patriots inside the entire Trump Administration.”

CNN’s Erin Burnett covered the Trump and Harp story on her primetime “OutFront” news program.

A clip from the segment was shared on X.

“I have never seen anything like this”: Our panel reacts to new reporting from Maggie Haberman & Jonathan Swan’s new book that Trump’s WH aide left him “adoring letters,” including one that said, “you are all that matters to me.” pic.twitter.com/NBQAFBPU0t — Erin Burnett OutFront (@OutFrontCNN) June 24, 2026

“What I can say that this anecdote does show is that President Trump requires and admires that kind of complete blind fealty,” stated veteran journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro.

Iraq War veteran Paul Rieckhoff added, “It’s on brand. I think it’s even more troubling because it shows that he’s surrounding himself with people who adore him. There are no conflicting ideas.”

The “Independent Americans” podcast host also disparagingly called Trump’s core group of West Wing subordinates a “circle of sycophants.”

While CNN’s panel of pundits focused on the apparent servile vibe of the Trump 2.0 administration, people on social media zeroed in on Harp’s excessive fawning over her boss for a different reason.

“Alright, that’s it. She was MORE than an aide,” one person on X suggested, implying the woman Trump hired in 2022 following his first presidential term is not just an employee.

Trump and his close aide Natalie Harp aboard Marine One.



What do you notice?

pic.twitter.com/Ad8TpksyIS — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 16, 2026

Another X user wrote, “Natalie Harp is fatal attraction obsessed with Trump,” referring to the 1987 film about a married male attorney who gets stalked by an unstable female lover.

Trump’s spouse, the first lady, was mentioned when a poster sarcastically wondered, “Did they find any adoring letters from Melania? Never mind.”

On Facebook, one commenter forecasted that Harp will be Trump’s “next wife.” A second individual expressed, “I would be so embarrassed……ewwwwwwww.”

Plus, a Daily Beast reader commented, “Something about this relationship is suspicious. It’s not believable. It’s either she’s after money or power, or she needs to have her head examined.”

One respondent in the outlet’s comment section warned, “Natalie, Natalie, Natalie. The fact that you think you are anything to this narcissist is quite sad. He will keep you around only till he no longer needs you.”