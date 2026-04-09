‘Trouble In Paradise’: Trump Blindsided as Melania Signals She’s Tired of Letting Him Speak for Her — Then Takes Over, Leaving the White House Scrambling

Melania Trump came forward to speak her truth about a decades-long scandal that her husband has never been able to detach from.

Nearly a year after the initial release of Department of Justice files tying her and President Donald Trump to late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, the first lady held an unannounced press conference Thursday, calling out Congress to do its job, and now the White House is scrambling.

Melania Trump denied she was a victim of or had a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in a surprise press conference. (Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

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The president has said he was once friends with Epstein before they fell out. Epstein later died in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges involving minors.

The Trumps have denied being close to him, but photos and email correspondence — including his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, referring to Melania as “sweet pea” — suggest otherwise. And now Donald is saying the first lady never even knew Epstein.

“Just got off a quick call w President Trump who said he didnt ‘know anything about’ FLOTUS’ statement prior to her on camera appearance,” wrote a Washington correspondent on X shortly after Melania’s address.

She added that Trump told her he was in a meeting about the war and unable to speak further on the topic. But before he hung, he allegedly said, “She didn’t know him.”

But that’s not how Melania phrased it when she stepped toward the podium in the Cross Hall to adamantly deny having a friendship with Epstein or Maxwell and distancing herself from Trump’s scandalous friends.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” Melania said in her signature accent. “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility, and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation.”

She then lined up each denial, claiming “I never been friends with Epstein,” before noting, “Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City and Palm Beach.”

“I am not Epstein’s victim,” Melania declared. “Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at a New York City party in 1998.”

Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Melania has even denied knowing her, but emails show a friendly exchange ending with “Love, Melania,” along with praise for a New York Magazine feature and Maxwell’s photo.

OMG – #Melania giving a statement from the White House on how she does NOT really know Epstein?? Girl, there are tons of PHOTOS of you and Trump partying with him and hugging him. No one believes you. No one. Like stop. The fact she even feels the need to give a statement… The… pic.twitter.com/kXC5FqflOh — Ethical American (@AmericanEthical) April 9, 2026

“My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a tribal note,” she alleged.

Melania insisted she was not one of Epstein’s victims, but “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” author Michael Wolff claims that the billionaire told him he had been seeing Melania intimately for a year before Trump.

She ended by urging Congress to hear from Epstein’s victims in a public hearing — something former Attorney General Pam Bondi declined to do — before abruptly walking off.

“Give these victims their opportunity to testify under oath in front of Congress with the power of sworn testimony,” Melania declared. “Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes and then her testimony should be permanently entered into the congressional record.”

Melania Trump: The lies linking me with Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. I've never been friends with Epstein. I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. pic.twitter.com/dczhHZUBxm — Acyn (@Acyn) April 9, 2026

Reactions to the video on social media had several users speculating that her denial out of nowhere was an indication that something was about to be revealed, and that Melania was trying to get ahead of the scandal.

“Trouble in paradise. The writing is on wall, and the luxury jet is about to go wheels up,” said one person.

“Something is about to drop,” wrote another social media user. “What did Trump do to piss Melania off????” another wondered.

One user replied that she was throwing Donald under the bus, stating, “She wants him gone just as much as we do.” “I don’t trust this. She’s got an angle of some kind,” agreed another.

“I don’t believe her for a mili second. I have no pity for her. She knew him. They weren’t lies. She has a lot of nerve,” noted one.

BREAKING: Fox News Senior White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich reveals Melania Trump's statement pushing back on false connections to Jeffrey Epstein "came out of left field" for reporters at the White House:



"We had no heads up on this. We're not getting any information… pic.twitter.com/TgAoqtW10g — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 9, 2026

After a video of Wolff was shared on Threads with the claim that Melania slept with Epstein, another user wrote, “That explains the weird press conference today.”

Why the first lady decided to have the impromptu press meet is unclear, but she also claimed that she had no knowledge, nor did she participate in any of Epstein’s abuse.