‘It Be Your Own Family’: Melania Posts  Damaging Video of Trump Struggling as Health Concerns Mount — and Fans Say She Knew Exactly What She Was Doing

First lady Melania Trump shared a video with her followers on Instagram on Dec. 11, and it features President Donald Trump in a bad light.

The video is in slow-motion, and it has folks wondering what the Slovenian native had in mind when she shared the footage. The clip makes Trump look frail, and with the 79-year-old falling asleep in numerous meetings as of late, as well as ranting on social media about questions regarding his health, people are questioning his 55-year-old wife’s motives.

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 5: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania walk among Christmas decorations en route to the East Room at the White House on December 5, 2025 in Washington, DC. Andrea Bocelli performed a concert in the East Room for the President and first lady. (Photo by John McDonnell/Getty Images)

Melania’s clip featured her helping Trump down the staircase in the grand foyer of the White House as the couple headed to the Congressional Ball. Trump tightly gripped the handrail as he walked carefully down the stairs and stopped once to wave at the crowd. Footage in real time shows the president and Melania walking much faster, and as questions about his health loom, her video is not helping his argument that he’s as fit as a fiddle.

“Hail to the Chief” is playing in the video as well, which makes it seem like the couple is walking very slowly compared to the beat of the song.

People on Instagram thought the slow-motion video made Trump look old and feeble. One person replied, “He can hardly make it down the steps without nurse Melania!”

“Looks like a senile old man in a fancy nursing home,” added another.

One person speculated as to why Melania shared the unflattering video. “Melanie loathes him.”

“Escort serviceeeeeee,” joked another. “It be your own family,” one user added.

Another user took notice of the placement of Trump’s tuxedo pants and cummerbund. “Can his pants get any higher?”

Trump denied that he was in poor health on Dec. 9 in an extremely lengthy Truth Social rant.

“I go out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, seen and supervised by top doctors, all of whom have given me PERFECT Marks,” he claimed.

“Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results,” he continued. “In addition to the Medical, I have done something that no other President has done, on three separate occasions, the last one being recently, by taking what is known as a Cognitive Examination, something which few people would be able to do very well, including those working at The New York Times, and I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know.”

Trump’s rant went on for several more paragraphs as he claimed he wasn’t in ill health.

“The New York Times, and some others, like to pretend that I am ‘slowing up,’ am maybe not as sharp as I once was, or am in poor physical health, knowing that it is not true, and knowing that I work very hard, probably harder than I have ever worked before,” he added.

The POTUS also claimed to have stopped eight wars and declared, “There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me!”

In a physical report shared with the public in October by the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, the doctor claimed that Trump was only 224 pounds and was 6 feet 3.