‘They Look Scared’: Trump’s Fourth of July Celebration Erupts Into Chaos as Secret Service Rushes the Crowd—and MAGA Supporters Scramble for Cover

President Trump‘s event descended into chaos, and some are calling it the most frightening scene ever at the White House.

To close out the 250th anniversary of America, he gathered thousands on the National Mall for his July 4th bash.

Between the heat wave taking over the East Coast, shoddy attractions, and MAGA supporters waiting hours — Saturday was quite the disaster.

Trump’s Great American State Fair ended on a sour note after Secret Service rushed the crowd. (Photos by

@ChristopherS_DC/X; The White House/Facebook;

The White House turned into a chaotic scene on Saturday that took hours to control due to unruly guests.

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It lasted from the morning all the way until Trump’s speech around 11 p.m. after multiple delays.

“There’s no way we could be detered. They estimated they had 375,000 people before everybody had to leave and they now have 150,000 people,” the president told the crowd. “It’s a craziest thing anyone’s ever seen.”

Trump claimed that some people “left and they couldn’t get back,” in which was so far from the truth.

Trump: They estimated they had 375,000 people before everybody had to leave and they now have 150,000 people. It's a craziest thing anyone's ever seen . pic.twitter.com/maaJAyV6Wo — Acyn (@Acyn) July 5, 2026

Footage shows attendees scrambling with their children after Trump ordered a full evacuation of the event.

Announcements could be heard on loudspeakers instructing guest to head for the exit as the designated area broke into chaos.

A weather alert was issued around 7:11 p.m., directing visitors to seek shelter as “severe weather” and thunderstorms approached.

Seats were already scarce near the stage as guests were urge to evacuate the grounds. Guests were encouraged with guidance from the Secret Service, The National Park Service and other public safety partners.

“Evacuate for your own safety”. People, who’ve queued for hours to get into Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” on the National Mall in Washington DC, have now been told to leave due to severe weather on the horizon. pic.twitter.com/Pd6Ymgm4U5 — Richard Gaisford (@richardgaisford) July 4, 2026

People still wandered across the National Mall in confusion, unsure whether to leave or wait.

“Storms bring luck to whatever the occasion,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social message earlier that day. “They also make events a little bit more exciting!

The festive mood vanished the moment officials ordered supporters at Trump’s Freedom 250 celebration to seek shelter in nearby federal buildings.

MAGA supporters flooded the National Museum of African American History and Culture, to ride out the storm.

Many online users noted how “interesting” and “ironic” it was that MAGAs are sheltering in the African American Museum. Another observer noticed, “They look scared.”

Two others said, “the jokes write themselves” and “YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP!”

Other footage shows Secret Service yelling, “everyone leave. Get out” or “Go back” while others called them “facist pigs.”

At one point, a large section of the panicked crowd rushed back towards the stage while chanting USA, USA. However, they were met by a line of police who repeatedly told them to get back.

To make the scene even more bizarre, viral clips show the MAGA crowd broke into a sing-a-long of the National anthem.

Soliders dressed in uniform scrambled to break down umbrellas and flip picnic tables before the weather hit in a hurried cleanup.

Trump is set to speak in less than an hour in what he promised will be “a really long speech to show that I can do anything.” pic.twitter.com/9SbZ6H0xkG https://t.co/cV532bghWi — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 5, 2026

A police motorcade consists of at least 7-10 officers rode their bikes on the grass to aggressively encourge people to leave the event.

Happy July 4th from the Great American State Fair, where I'm getting protest flashbacks as police clear the fairgrounds



1 hr ago the fair was "temporarily postponed" for T-storms. A bunch of people, not excited about waiting in line again, did not leave. They are now leaving pic.twitter.com/Y1cfC2LfzS — Laura Jedeed (@LauraJedeed) July 5, 2026

Complaints about the long lines for entry and to fill up water bottles at portable stations as well as and booths that had air conditioning.

“Imagine spending your 4th of July waiting in line in 100° heat to get into Trump’s state fair with nothing to do there except a barely working ferris wheel, a baptism pool, state booths with no AC and a ‘food court’ with no seats charging $20 for a burger,” said one person.

Another said, “With everything that has happened in the last few days. The irony is astounding. Weather and the laws of physics has done a number on this celebration. This is just icing on the cake. I think God has had it up with fake patriotism.”