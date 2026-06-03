‘OMG’: JD Vance Lovingly Pushed Usha Into the Spotlight — She Lets It Slip Her Whole Family Is Suffering Ugly Treatment Because of Trump

Usha Vance is backing her vision with action, not just headlines.

The Vice President’s wife is rarely seen and even more rarely heard, making her calculated public moments hit harder when they come.

The mother of three — pregnant with her and JD’s fourth — has just re-emerged with one announcement: the return of her Summer Reading Challenge.

(Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Part of her promotional plan included an exclusive interview with Linsey Davis for ABC News.

“It is troubling to me that our literacy proficiency rates are so much lower now than they were even when I was a child,” Usha told Davis. “I wanted to do something to help with that.”

‘Oh My God,’: JD Vance Snatched Off Stage — But His Story Keeps Changing, and What He Said About His Wife Is Only Adding Fuel to the Fire



‘Look How He Treats Her’: JD Vance’s Weekend Unravels Fast as Failures Stack Up — Then Cameras Catch a Cold Moment With His Wife He Hoped No One Saw

The challenge began on June 1 and is open to children in kindergarten through eighth grade.

“It’s really easy. All you have to do is read 12 books, write them down in your reading log, and have your parents or guardian send me the list at the end of the summer,” said Usha in a social media video.

One reader and their family will be selected from a drawing to visit the White House. The initiative generated support from several people, JD included. He tweeted, “Usha’s Summer Reading Challenge was a hit last year, and I’m so proud of her. Summer Reading is back again this year, so be sure to check it out!”

Usha's Summer Reading Challenge was a hit last year, and I'm so proud of her.



Summer Reading is back again this year, so be sure to check it out! https://t.co/ypaoIFj6Dx — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 1, 2026

His co-sign inadvertently invited critics to unleash their harsh reactions, and no one was off limits. At first, an X user asked, “Can Melania enroll?” A response states, “She can barely speak English, and you want her to read??”

Donald Trump’s wife has stumbled through several speeches, her tongue twisting over simple words, provoking critics to complain about her Slavic accent.

A third jab aimed at Usha read, “You want her to be Michelle so bad…. But she will never reach those heights.”

Like anyone in the public eye, Usha has experienced her share of backlash.

The Yale University alumna told Davis how she shields her kids from the political turmoil that can unfold during live events.

“My children are not really on screens, so they’re not really watching anything in real-time… They hear about things happening in the world, but they don’t hear about them through television news,” she said.

In an ABC News exclusive, second lady Usha Vance sat down with ABC News' Linsey Davis to open up about the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident, her family, and whether her husband, Vice President J.D. Vance, would make a good president. pic.twitter.com/uxGOx2cjoy — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) June 2, 2026

When trouble arises, such as the White House Correspondents’ Dinner incident, she is compelled to address it.

Then she revealed that her family experiences some of the same public hostility that has often been directed at Trump, explaining that encounters with protesters and rude gestures have become teachable moments for her children.

Usha shared, “Maybe we encounter protesters on the street, maybe we see someone flick off a motorcade or something like that, and we talk about it in terms of behavior. What would you do?”

She said she and Vance’s don’t discuss further than that.

A viewer wondered, “Does she even know who her husband is or what he does or says out loud to actual people???” Another person wrote, “She’s so far gone. It’s so cringey.” A third person added, “LOL, what a joke. The SCOTUS is simply an arm of trump.”

As for Trump, Usha expressed that he has “a really good sense of humor and has a sort of gentleness towards his children.”

She dodged a question about JD running for president, only offering, “I think JD would make a great anything he’d like to be.”

Voters are convinced that a rift has formed between the vice president and Trump.