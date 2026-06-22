‘Is This Guy For Real?’: JD Vance Humiliates Wife Usha with Another Shocking Admission That Exposed an Uncomfortable Truth About Their Marriage

Having a wife has been part of Vice President JD Vance‘s political makeover.

Becoming a Trump supporter and losing a lot of weight seemed to be the easy parts.

But for the “Hillbilly Elegy” author’s big rebrand, his wife, Usha Vance, has played a much bigger role.

But this time he put his foot in his mouth and exposed an uncomfortable truth about life at home.

JD Vance’s latest remarks about his wife, second lady Usha Vance, have the public wondering why she tolerate the humilation. (Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Vance and Usha married in 2014 after meeting and graduating from Yale Law School.



The couple is expecting their fourth child, to become a family of 6. They share two sons Ewan, 8, Vivek, 6, and daughter Mirabel, 4.

No matter how happy they look at White House events or in photos, Vance has repeatedly found himself sharing more embarrassing stories than endearing ones.

‘HAHAHA…OH MY’: JD Vance Stepped Into Trump’s Spotlight and Got the Same Cold Treatment — and His Wife’s Reaction Revealed Just How Bad It Was



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VP’s comments often backfire, leaving critics wondering why he keeps putting his wife in awkward situations without considering how his remarks might reflect on her.

This recently happened.

Standing beside Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir at Switzerland’s Bürgenstock Resort on Sunday, June 21, Vance did it again.

“Since Field Marshal Asim Munir welcomed us with the Prime Minister in Islamabad, I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life: An Indian and a Pakistani,” he said.

🚨 LMFAO! VP JD VANCE: "I have joked that I have two very, very important people in my life."



"An Indian, and a Pakistani."



"The Indian is my wife."



"The Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir." 😂



"And I've probably talked to Field Marshal Munir more than anybody else over the… pic.twitter.com/9zCyDAyxBu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 21, 2026

“The Indian is my wife,” Vance continued. “And the Pakistani is Field Marshal Munir.”

Then it got worse, as he mentioned that he’s had more conversations with Munir than with the woman he chooses to live and raise kids with.

“I have probably talked to Munir more than I have talked to anyone else over the last three months,” said Vance.

Social media wasted no time piling on another unwarranted admission from the man who seems to want to take President Donald Trump’s place.

“Is this guy for real?!” said one X user. “Bro this is not thousand and one night tale! Disappointing is an understatement!”

Another user pointed out, “JD Vance Just Compared his Wife with the most Shoddy person on the Earth. Feeling bad for his wife.”

Many considered his wife Usha, wondering who she would feel when she hears and why she keeps putting up with his behavior.

“I don’t know why she is putting up with this humiliation!” on commentator questioned. Another offered, “Imagine your wife finding out she’s tied for first place with a Field Marshal.”

A fourth comment put it all into perspective, suggesting that Vance’s performance was an act similar to his boss.

“He is trying to act like Trump, but failing miserably. DJT can get by with it because that is his persona, but an ex-admirer and devout follower of Bernie Sanders can’t. Sorry, your days are numbered.”

But it’s not his time doing this.

Critics have zeroed in before on the way Vance praises someone before pivoting back to Usha.

A warm Mother’s Day of his memoir, “Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith,” turned into a complete pile-on.

Readers focused on the VP’s account of dating a woman named Mary through college and into Yale Law School. However, he broke up with her once he met Usha Chilukuri at Yale.

Still dating Mary long-distance, Vance confessed to a friend he became “obsessed” with Usha. While he saw the story as sweet and endearing, many on social media painted his wife as a man-stealer.

The scrutiny keeps stacking.

Weeks earlier, cameras caught Vance hurrying up the steps of Air Force Two while a visibly pregnant Usha trailed behind.

The VP eventually stopped to wait, but the clip had already spread.

Then there was Auburn Hills, Michigan, on March 18, when a stop meant to highlight gas prices veered personal.

“Usha is now 22 weeks pregnant with baby number four. When we decided to run for vice president, she said you can become VP or have a 4th baby. But ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive, so I got both,” Vance told the crowd, with Usha sitting in the audience.

Many people suggested that in this incident, he was boasting about disregarding her feelings and boundaries.

Separately, Vance recounted a White House exchange with Trump and Marco Rubio. The conversation turned into a joking detour about shoe size. He closed with a line about not asking “the second lady for comment on that particular topic.”

Many called the remark crude. Others said it reduced Usha to the punchline instead of treating her as his partner.

One of the most egregious incidents came in October 2025 when photos of Vance embracing Erika Kirk, just a month after her husband Charlie Kirk’s death, went viral.

Weeks later, Usha began appearing at public events without her wedding ring. Her team cited the demands of raising three young kids. The internet wrote its own story anyway.

To many critics, Vance’s latest comment was just the latest example of him putting his foot in his mouth. He may have meant it as a joke, but social media believes Usha Vance never sign up to be a punchline.