‘Kids Like What Is This’: Karoline Leavitt Posts Adorable Photo With Son — But There’s One Detail in the Background Trump Didn’t Want Anyone to See

President Donald Trump spent much of the weekend trying to convince people that his America 250 fair was a success.

He told his followers it was “packed to the brim” and claimed an estimated 45,000 people attended.

But his version of events doesn’t quite match the images circulating online after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt may have unintentionally left Trump exposed.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt set out to celebrate America’s birthday and ended up proving Trump’s Great American State Fair was a flop. (Photo: Karolineleavitt/Instagram.

Supporters lashed out at critics who highlighted videos and photos from the event as evidence that the crowd was much smaller than Trump claimed.

Then, Leavitt posted an ordinary family photo that became the latest visual battleground in the debate over Trump’s crowd-size claims.

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Leavitt shared photos from her experience attending the latest Trump spectacle.

Dressed in a red-and-white top and white pants, she cradled her toddler son, Niko, who wore a bright blue shirt. The two smiled for a photo on the fairgrounds’ sprawling green lawn.

Behind them, a towering white ceremonial arch crowned with golden eagle sculptures framed the scene. A Ferris wheel rose against the overcast sky in the distance.

“Fun day at the Great American State Fair! How cool is it that we are alive during this historic time and we get to experience America’s 250th birthday!?” Leavitt wrote in her caption.

Fun day at the Great American State Fair!🎡



How cool is it that we are alive during this historic time and we get to experience America’s 250th birthday!? 💙❤️



Looking forward to making more lifelong memories over the course of this very special week!! pic.twitter.com/6QwxNTZMXF — Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) June 28, 2026

“Looking forward to making more lifelong memories over the course of this very special week!!” she concluded.

In a second photo, little Niko stood with his back to the camera. He pressed close to a glass enclosure where fluffy yellow baby chicks huddled beneath a heat lamp on a bed of wood shavings.

Political analyst Harry Sisson pointed out that Leavitt’s post accidentally highlighted large empty patches of grass near the fair’s main attractions.

Sisson wrote, “Karoline Leavitt just accidentally proved how empty Trump’s state fair is. You can’t make this stuff up LMAOOO.”

Karoline Leavitt just accidentally proved how empty Trump’s state fair is. You can’t make this stuff up LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/7wZB532S7P — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 28, 2026

The snapshot featured Leavitt smiling on the National Mall with her son, Niko, in front of a massive white ceremonial arch and a giant Ferris wheel in the background.

But the empty lawn behind them quickly reignited jokes and questions about the event’s turnout.

One X user posted, “She also showed us how tacky it is.”

Someone else wrote, “Why are they boasting about a ‘fair’ that no one is attending!!?? The desperation is real. And look at her kids’ t-shirt. Kid, if you become a Republican, you may be too old at the time a Republican ever becomes President again.”

“Not a single human being missed this woman,” one person tweeted. Another added, “Even the kids face is like, ‘wtf is this shit?’”

Sarcastically, one person wrote, “You realize that most people’s cameras have an option to delete people that you don’t want in the background or around you can actually set it to different preferences so it’ll allow a little or none at all even. Just saying.”

The mockery rang true because the underlying story had already written itself.

The Great American State Fair was billed as a World’s Fair-scale spectacle — 16 days, 150-plus exhibits, a Ferris wheel, and military flyovers stretching from the Capitol to the Washington Monument.

What actually happened was something else.

Trump's State Fair event flopped spectacularly

He claimed 45,000 people were there. News reports say an estimated 1,000 people were there.

I don't know what really happened but they also say many people walked out during Trump's speech. He claims everyone stayed to the end pic.twitter.com/kMs9EHmneh — Corby Zone (@MissionArtist) June 27, 2026

A power outage hit the food hall on opening day, and dessert vendors watched their ice cream melt. What the heat didn’t ruin, the prices did: $23 for a turkey leg, $20 for a cheeseburger, $9 for a lemonade — hosted by a president who insists inflation doesn’t exist.

The crowd situation was worse.

NBC News put attendance at “more than 1,000.” The Washington Post called it “smaller than some summer outdoor movie screenings.” Regardless, Trump continued to say the day was a success.

A 15-year-old FFA student brought a blondish brown calf from West Virginia and named it “Melania” — same hair color as the First Lady. With the Ferris wheel stalled and the grounds deserted, the cow became the unlikely star of a $250 million celebration.

Even Trump’s own supporters felt it.

Music industry analyst Bob Lefsetz plainly stated, “Pictures don’t lie,” later adding. “But I’ve yet to see a deepfake showing the Mall crowded with attendees.”

“But when the Reflecting Pool is green and the Mall is empty, only Karoline Leavitt could spin this positively. Everybody else cringes, if they don’t laugh outright. They see an out of touch Administration in an out of touch city. Maybe if they had rappers and influencers, maybe if they met the younger generations halfway…

“But there’s no way Trump and his cronies can spin the disaster of the Great American State Fair positively,” Lefsetz stated later.

Like a good Trumper, Leavitt tried. Still, the truth revealed itself.