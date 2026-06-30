‘Tacky And Foolish!’: Trump’s ‘Golden Gift’ to the White House Unravels in Real Time — And Then Critics Zoom In on a Bizarre Detail He Can’t Explain

President Donald Trump appears to have more renovation plans set for the White House in the near future.

Since returning to the capital in 2025, the 80-year-old billionaire has been making changes to the Executive Mansion and other popular sites around Washington.

This week, Trump unveiled his latest intended White House makeover, despite Internet trolls complaining about his various vanity projects.

President Donald Trump teases more changes to the White House. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On June 29, Trump shared an image of a gold eagle, adorned with an American flag crest and stars, mounted in front of the Truman Balcony.

“A Golden Gift to the White House for its 250th Birthday Year!” Trump wrote in the image’s caption. He mistakenly referenced the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The United States of America was founded in 1776.

Trump either forgot or did not know that the construction of the White House was not completed until 1800.

‘Eagle Almost Knocked the Wig Off’: Trump Unravels on Camera After Getting Slapped In Hilarious Clip That Has the Internet Hollering

‘WHAT IN THE …’: Trump Loses Control of the Crowd Mid-Speech and Suddenly Bursts Into Bizarre Noises to Reel Them In — Sending the Room Howling

That blatant error did not stop some of Trump’s most faithful MAGA supporters from praising him and his Monday night post on social media.

One overly excited Trump fan on X exclaimed, “Love it!!! The Eagle has landed!! Back home for its 250th birthday celebration!!!”

Aside from the president messing up the history of his own current taxpayer-funded residence, eagle-eyed viewers noticed another bizarre detail they could not explain.

The image features an arch of 11 stars placed under the bird’s outstretched wings.

The number caused confusion because most patriotic items contain 13 stars representing the original 13 American colonies.

“Is that real?” asked one Threads user in disbelief.

“Why 11 stars?? Why no blue above the red and white stripes?” one person on X wondered in reaction to Trump’s

A second person pointed out, “13 stripes and… 11 stars?? Sums up this administration… glossy, shiny, but can’t get the basics right, so it just looks foolish.”

Over critics touched another symbolic reason.

“Please note: Only ELEVEN stars. US was formed with 13 states. Confederate States were formed with 11 states,” pointed out one person.

The significance of the flag’s 11 stripes remains unclear, but the mistake echoed another Trump-related controversy from earlier this year.

The White House marked Star Wars Day by posting an AI-generated image of Trump styled as the Mandalorian holding an American flag alongside Grogu.

Instead of drawing praise, the post sparked widespread mockery after viewers noticed the flag appeared to feature only 11 stripes instead of the traditional 13, fueling criticism over the apparent design error.

The eagle tried to warn us! pic.twitter.com/j2kQFMH0WL — Kate Fangman (@KateFangman) June 30, 2026

“The Eagle tried to warn us,” noted a person who recalled Trump’s Oval Office fight with a bald eagle during a magazine shoot in 2015.

Trump’s suggestion to place the golden eagle on the People’s House completely unraveled

I wonder if Trump is afraid to walk under that eagle. Its shadow might scare him after that Time magazine photo shoot in 2015 while posing at his desk in Trump Tower and the eagle unexpectedly lunged and flapped its wings at Trump, visibly frightening him. pic.twitter.com/FT58ACDbK7 — Robert Johnson (@Rob184rob) June 30, 2026

“Tacky and fashy,” one individual on Threads expressed about Trump possibly remodeling the White House’s exterior.

Another poster complained about the president’s renovation process, saying, “Omfg! White trash trailer park.”

For those wondering, if the image was AI, it was.

Images of Trump’s balcony at the White House, taken hours after his post, show no Gold eagle signs had been added.

This is what the Truman Balcony looks like at 9:30pm Monday night. pic.twitter.com/IEZEGsRuUn — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 30, 2026

Trump seems committed to leaving a lasting impression on the country and its capital city before he leaves office.

He has already demolished the White House’s East Wing for an estimated $600 ballroom.

His gold obsession took over the Oval Office, with golden ornaments now lining the shelves and the door frames. The historic Rose Garden was paved over for club-style patio flooring as well.

There have also been whispers that Trump wants to convert the row of white Ionic columns outside the White House into his preferred Corinthian style, an overhaul that may already be in the works.

Not to mention, his attempt at improving the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, which failed miserably when green algae and dead ducks were found in the water. The disastrous project has dominated news coverage for weeks.