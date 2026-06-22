‘Please Stop Him!’: Trump Was Caught Fuming and Pointing for Six Straight Minutes at White House Renovations — Then Fans Zoomed In and Saw Disaster

Donald Trump is facing continuous backlash for the expensive modifications his team is making in the nation’s capital.

The former real estate mogul pushed for various renovation projects in Washington, DC, including making major changes to the city.

He snapped photos of viral images showing that the “American flag blue” paint he used for the Reflecting Pool at the Lincoln Memorial began peeling.

Now, just days later, there’s another disastrous something else going on with one of his dreamy renovations outside the main entrance to the White House.

President Donald Trump can’t escape the damage he’s caused at the White House and other surrounding D.C. landmarks. (Photo by Kent NISHIMURA / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump, 80, reportedly wants to replace the iconic columns outside the Executive Mansion.

Back on May 25, Trump came home from Memorial Day weekend to an impromptu inspection of the White House columns.

“The Art of the Deal” author spent around six minutes looking at the pillars and pointing at the structures and speaking with his team before he finally walked in.

That peculiar footage came after the Trump-appointed chair of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts considered changing the Ionic columns to the preferred Corinthian style.

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Questions about the rumored remodeling at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue became a topic of conversation online.

Trump inspects one of the columns upon returning to the White House. It’s reported that he’s considering replacing those as well. pic.twitter.com/mBnRtzxtNY — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) May 25, 2026

Upon returning from a three-day stay at the Camp David retreat in Maryland, the POTUS was captured entering the White House near the Ionic columns.

Trump is seen wearing a white “USA” hat with “45-47” written on the side as he walks in front of one of the pillars, which appears damaged and severely chipped.

Blue tape markings were also placed above certain areas of the column.

“On Memorial Day, Trump was inspecting the columns in front of the White House. They were in good condition. Today, they are showing significant damage. How did this happen? He is sabotaging every aspect of the People’s House,” one concerned person on X wrote in reaction to the photo from June 21.

A second person recalled, “Remember when he was standing at the White House pillars and saying something to an associate while pointing to them? He is destroying them.”

@HouseGOP @HouseDemocrats @SenateGOP @SenateDems



On Memorial Day, Trump was inspecting the columns in front of the White House. They were in good condition. Today, they are showing significant damage.



How did this happen? He is sabotaging every aspect of the People's House. pic.twitter.com/DMGY6KZAoV — PatriotDaughter (@Cubfan13241) June 21, 2026

Other Trump critics pointed out the MAGA leader’s previous modifications to the White House during his second term.

For instance, the leveling of the East Wing to build an estimated $600 million ballroom.

“I know he’s quite literally demolished the east wing, but truly, how is he allowed to alter so much of STANDING HISTORY? What happened to protection via historical preservation… that is literally not that man’s house???? It just doesn’t make sense,” voiced one commenter.

Another person expressed, “No way. The columns are great now. Seems Trump chiseled them to make it look like something was wrong with them. Trump has horrible taste. This is why these changes are supposed to go through historical committees.”

President Trump, wearing a white USA baseball cap, returned to the White House this afternoon after spending the weekend at Camp David pic.twitter.com/d34007Rr91 — Emily Hung (@emilyhung_) June 21, 2026

“For the love of this country, will someone please stop him before he tears down the whole White House?! Please,” pleaded one aggravated poster.

Another individual predicted, “He’s going to have the [White House] demolished eventually.”

However, a Trump supporter borrowed one of the president’s favorite defenses against the complaints, suggesting Trump plans to replace the White House columns, writing, “Work in progress. Stop the fake news.”

As of this writing, the administration has not confirmed whether Trump has officially designated that the White House columns be replaced, but his track record of making drastic renovations on the complex and throughout DC suggests that constructing Corinthian columns could actually be in the works.

Trump has already torn down the East Wing, added gold accents to the Oval Office, transformed the Rose Garden into an outdoor patio, and uprooted the South Lawn for a makeshift UFC arena.

The world waits to see the Mar-a-Lago club owner’s next makeover move.