‘Loser!’: Trump Explodes After Freedom 250 Celebration Goes Off the Rails as Organizers Scramble to Delete the Evidence, But It Was Too Late

President Donald Trump, 80, seems to be living in a delusion when it comes to the lack of success of his Freedom 250 events.

The White House set up Freedom 250, a public-private partnership, to commemorate the signing of the Declaration of Independence and America’s 250th birthday on July Fourth.

Unfortunately for the president, many viewers widely view Freedom 250’s highly publicized Great American State Fair in Washington, D.C., as a massive flop.

President Donald Trump rages over the low attendance at his DC celebrations. (Photo: White House)



The Trump-backed event reportedly opened to minuscule crowds that left a large swath of the National Mall in Washington looking empty.

Negative coverage of the Great American State Fair seemed to get under Trump’s skin, and he voiced his frustration by randomly blasting two former Democratic presidents around 6:30 a.m. ET on June 29.

“Do you think people appreciate what a fantastic job we did in building and operating the Great American State Fair at the National Mall, packed with happy people, and everybody loving it?” Trump asked on Truth Social.

‘Idiot’:Trump Slaps His Face on Passports and Issues a Bone-Chilling Warning to the World— But the Closer People Look, the More Humiliating It Gets

‘Who Says That?!’: Trump Walks Into a Faith Event and Casually Drops the Most Shocking Reason He’s ‘Very Upset’ at God — Triggers a Full-Blown Firestorm

The polarizing Republican politician also wrote, “Ask yourself this simple question, ‘DO YOU THINK THAT OBUMA [sic] OR SLEEPY JOE BIDEN COULD HAVE DONE IT?’ THE ANSWER IS NO!”

Trump’s blatant shot at former President Barack Obama and former President Joe Biden did not stop critics from vigorously ridiculing the current commander-in-chief.

“He’s right. Joe and Obama wouldn’t have f–ked it up this bad,” joked one person on Threads.

Similarly, someone wrote, “I asked myself, and myself told me that both Obama and Biden would have done it better. The crowds would have been tremendous.”

“This is exactly what I would expect a deluded, befuddled old man to say in the wake of his failure,” posted another Trump detractor.

One account offered, “Donald Trump will not admit that the Great American State Fair was poorly attended. A narcissist cannot admit failure. The 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence should be unifying. Donald Trump failed.”

“It’s amusing how obsessed he is with trying to convince people he’s better than Obama and Biden. He’ll never attain Obama’s status. And he’ll never recover mentally from losing to Biden. Jealousy is eating him alive,” a poster declared.

Over on X, Trump got slammed again when someone tweeted, “If he thinks that’s a success, he really is an idiot.”

“Nobody showed up to his s—-y fair. He’s a narcissist loser who lies about everything because he can’t comprehend [that] the entire world hates him,” added another X user.

“Poor little toddler-man is so insecure that he has to run down Biden and Obama to try to make his non-achievement look better. And, at this point in his public slumbering, shouldn’t he retire the ‘Sleepy Joe’ insult?” a poster sarcastically wondered.

Freedom 250 has been a disaster, even beyond the poorly attended Great American State Fair.

Organizers cancelled the initial concert series after a majority of the booked acts pulled out, fearing Trump’s attachment too heavily politicized the event.

Plus, when photos of the sparse crowd spread across the internet, Freedom 250 apparently tried to mask the embarrassment in a way that ultimately backfired.

A photo of a guitarist’s reflective sunglasses accidentally exposed the lack of support for Trump’s extravaganza on the Mall, but eagle-eyed social media users noticed that Freedom 250’s social media team left that particular photo off its Instagram page.

The bad public relations for Freedom 250 resumed when organizers temporarily closed the State Fair on Sunday afternoon due to “severe weather,” though a major typo marred the public announcement.

A sign at the site advised attendees to go to the “Freeedom 250″ social media pages for more updates, inadvertently misspelled the organization’s name, igniting even more mockery directed at Freedom 250 and Trump.

The Freedom 250 festivals will to continue until Sunday, Aug. 23. Trump expects to give a speech on July Fourth, though a large number of his MAGA hat-wearing supporters left his June 24 rally in the middle of his remarks.