Brad Pitt’s Refusal to Remarry After Angelina Jolie Divorce Reportedly Causing Tension with Ines de Ramon

Actor Brad Pitt may be head over heels for girlfriend Ines de Ramon, but a new tabloid report claims he has no plans to marry the jewelry designer due to lingering wounds from his tumultuous divorce from Angelina Jolie.

The 61-year-old actor, who finalized his contentious divorce from Jolie in December 2024 after an eight-year legal battle, appears to be experiencing tension in his relationship because he is dragging his feet to marry his new love. At one point it seemed to be about signing a prenup, now it might be something else, the gossip contends.

Brad Pitt may not be getting married after all, as insiders suggested he has been too damaged by his previous marriage to Angelina Jolie. (Photo by Jun Sato/WireImage)

As Pitt and de Ramon’s relationship grows, questions about their future together have become a go-to subject for clickbait articles.

The couple, first spotted together at a Bono concert in November 2022, has maintained a relatively low-profile relationship. Now one British outlet claims its as-usual unnamed sources suggest de Ramon may be pushing for more commitment than Pitt is currently willing to offer.

“Brad is totally in love with Ines, but he doesn’t want to go down the road of marriage and kids,” a supposed insider revealed to the Daily Mail. “He’s been burned badly by the divorce from Angelina and his kids wanting little if nothing to do with him. He’s 61 and loving his life just the way it is.”

The couple’s relationship has progressed amid Pitt’s ongoing struggles with his six children, most of whom are reportedly estranged from him following the 2016 split from Jolie.

According to the tabloid’s supposed sources, at least five of his children have stopped using his last name and refuse to see him, leaving the actor “devastated.”

Pitt’s reluctance to remarry reportedly stems from more than just his messy divorce and his kids not speaking to him.

According to In Touch Weekly, there may be tension around a prenuptial agreement.

“The wedding is on hold,” another unnamed source claimed to the gossip site. “The main reason is that she’s refusing to sign a prenup. Ines doesn’t want to totally sign away her rights. It’s become a touchy subject for both of them.”

Fans have weighed in on the Oscar winner’s reluctance to remarry with mixed opinions.

”You don’t have to be married to someone to stay happy, as long you both love and respect each other, really that’s all that matters,” one person commented on The Blast’s Instagram.

“Brad wised up no reason to go down that road if you don’t have to,” wrote a Daily Mail reader, while another added, “Maybe they will, maybe they won’t. Relationships can endure w/o marriage. They’ll be fine.”

Some fans believe Pitt’s decision has nothing to do with Jolie at all.

“Is the reason because she was just born when he made Legends of the Fall?” one person quipped, referencing Pitt’s 1994 film.

Others pointed to practical concerns about the 27-year age gap.

“Marrying someone with that age gap could be a disaster. Look at Bruce Willis’ wife having to care for him with dementia with two minor children. Life is different as you get older,” another wrote.

This wouldn’t be the first time Pitt has shown hesitation about remarriage following his split from Jolie.

According to The Sun, in 2020, while dating German model Nicole Poturalski, sources indicated he had “no intention nor any desire” to tie the knot again.

The actor’s romance with Poturalski made headlines when they visited his French estate, Château Miraval — the very property that became a contentious asset in his divorce battle with Jolie.

Despite his reluctance, Pitt’s friends are reportedly encouraging him to take the plunge with de Ramon.

“He has spoken to those close to him, including George [Clooney], and everyone has signed off on him doing it,” an insider shared. “It would be a nice thing for him as it would be the official moving on from his romantic past with [Jennifer Aniston] and Angie.”

The distance between the couple isn’t helping matters.

Currently, Pitt is filming an action-adventure movie in New Zealand while de Ramon remains in Los Angeles working as vice president for jewelry brand Anita Ko.

“He is struggling to keep the love alive,” the alleged source said. “He is doing everything he can to keep Ines happy. That means he is flying her to New Zealand to visit and showering her with special surprises and gifts.”

Pitt, who boasts a net worth estimated at approximately $400 million, continues to be one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors. In his mind, a prenup is a non-negotiable.

Meanwhile, de Ramon has reportedly been a positive influence in his life, with sources suggesting she encouraged him to finalize his divorce from Jolie to build a future together.

Whether wedding bells eventually ring for the couple remains to be seen, but for now, it appears Pitt is content to enjoy his relationship without the complications of matrimony.