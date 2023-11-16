‘Peep How She Claims the Jolie Name and Not Pitt’: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Zahara Drops Dad’s Last Name During Introduction Ceremony Into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority

The daughter of Hollywood A-listers Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has gained herself a new set of sisters.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is currently in her sophomore year at Spelman College, which is located in Atlanta, Georgia. On Wednesday, Nov. 15, the 18-year-old was officially initiated into the first existing African-American sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter crosses AKA at an HBCU. (left) Angelina and Zahara Jolie. (Pictured by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, (right) Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt (Pictured: @essence/Instagram)

In a video shared on Essence’s Instagram page, Zahara can be seen on Spelman’s campus introducing herself as one of the newest members of the Divine Nine organization.

As Zahara spoke over the encouraging crowd, she proudly let everyone know that her name was Zahara Marley Jolie, seemingly dropping the Pitt.

Jolie adopted Zahara in 2005 as a single mother while dating Pitt. However, the “World War Z” actor legally requested for his name to be added to Zahara’s along with their eldest adopted son, Maddox, the following year.

During the video, Zahara also mentioned that she traveled from “The city that is full of angels,” Los Angeles, while noting that “this angel” is No. 7 on the line.

Watch the Full Video Here.

The initiation clip did numbers on Instagram and was soon plastered on various social media platforms, with viewers sharing their excitement on X. Zahara’s sorority probate gained so much attention from users who applauded her and others who commended Jolie for allowing her daughter to stay connected to her roots as a young Black woman living in a white household.

One comment read, “Much respect to Angelina Jolie even though she raised an Black African American child she still let her learn her own culture…. Let’s Go! Zahara Marley Jolie!”

There were a few other social media users who agreed, including one who said, “This is beautiful. Seeing a Black child with a yt adoptive parents attending a HBCU and joining one of the most prestigious Black sorority.” Another said, “Love that for her now she forever has a black sisterhood & family along with her adopted family.”

Noticing that Zahara didn’t say her full last name, one person wrote, “Peep how she claims the Jolie name and NOT Pitt, love to see it.”

This is beautiful. Seeing a Black child with yt adoptive parents attending a HBCU and joining one of the most prestigious Black sorority ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/uS65WDPfDU — Dr. Daniela Gomes (@danielagomesphd) November 16, 2023

As previously reported, Zahara announced that she would be getting her education at the all-female school, one of the nation’s Historically Black College and Universities, last year.

Fans noticed how quickly she appeared to fit right in after her mother, an actress from the movie “Maleficent,” shared images of her with a few other soon-to-be freshmen at the time, and women wearing blue Spelman shirts.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” Jolie’s caption read.

Jolie adopted Zahara from Ethiopia when she was just 7 months old. In a July 2020 interview with TIME, the mother of six discussed how important it is for Zahara to remain in touch with her heritage.

“She is my family,” Jolie noted, “but she is an extraordinary African woman, and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.”

In addition to Zahara, Jolie and Pitt shared five more children throughout the span of their decade-long relationship. Since their 2016 split, Jolie has accused her “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” co-star of being a deadbeat father.

According to NBC News, Jolie filed papers two years after their divorce, suggesting that Pitt hadn’t paid a “meaningful” amount of child support for a year-and-a-half. Friends of Pitt reportedly have debunked Jolie’s statement, claiming that she’s only attempting to tarnish his name and reputation.