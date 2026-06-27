‘Disgusting!’: Trump Explodes with Pure Fury After Insiders Drop Shocking Behind-the-Scenes Bombshell About His ‘Gross’ Bathroom and Bedroom Habits

Donald Trump is reportedly up in arms over a new book about his presidency and his private life.

The former New York City real estate mogul has hyper-fixated on how the masses perceive him since the 1980s.

Taking over the White House has not changed how Trump, 80, views leaks from inside his administration fueling negative perceptions about him.

President Donald Trump. (Photo: White House)

New York Times reporters Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s “Regime Change” has the political world talking and apparently has the commander in chief fuming.

The book covers the behind-the-scenes drama of the Trump 2.0 presidential term, including the sitting president’s bathroom and bedroom habits.

For instance, workers placed carpet in Trump’s private bathroom, sparking concern about mold growth until they remedied the issue by layering a smaller piece of the same carpet over the larger one.

“Several of these pieces were kept in rotation, swapped out, and dried,” Haberman, 52, and Swan, 40, wrote regarding White House staffers forcing themselves to use rugs instead of a bath mat.

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The authors also revealed that the president’s bedroom would regularly have empty potato chip bags, Starbucks wrappers, and ice cream cartons in the trash or on the floor.

Apparently, Trump’s depiction as a slob in “Regime Change” so angered the notoriously vindictive MAGA chief that he banned any discussion of the book within the administration.

“It makes him look so f–king gross,” one senior Trump appointee told Zeteo contributor Asawin Suebsaeng, who reiterated that the book’s contents privately infuriated the polarizing politician.

The statement continued, “The president sees everything, and he knows about the trash and bathroom sections, and thinks it’s complete bulls–t that they published it.”

Zeteo founder Mehdi Hasan shared Suebsaeng’s “First Draft” article on several social media sites, and other people on those platforms weighed in on Trump’s supposed messy behavior.

“Trump has always been a slob. Never had any class and never will. Plus, he is just a lazy SOB,” one Bluesky user replied to a post about the POTUS being mad about “Regime Change.”

A second person referenced Trump’s ex-friend, the late convicted trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, by writing, “Was there ever any doubt? Of course, this repulsive man uses bathrooms like they’re all his private Epstein Islands.”

Trump shows off the fast food spread the White House brought out for the Clemson players.



There was Burger King, McDonalds, Wendy's and Dominos. No sign of Chik-Fil-A, Krispy Kreme or Chipotle. pic.twitter.com/ZKibdeKVkt — Justin Duckham (@Jduckham) January 14, 2019

“He’s a slob wherever he goes,” a BlueSky poster declared about the fast food-loving politician. Another proposed, “I have no doubts that the bathroom slob reporting is accurate. Trump most likely has never cleaned up after himself.”

Over on Threads, the multi-billionaire was made into a punchline. For example, someone sarcastically wondered, “Bathroom? I thought they were strapping his diapers on with Flex Tape.”

The lingering rumors that the president wears adult diapers received more attention when another jokester asked a tongue-in-cheek question that read, “Does he even use a bathroom? I’d say… Depends.”

When Haberman and Swan made an appearance on “The View” daytime talk show on June 23, longtime panelist Joy Behar expressed her disgust that Trump wanted carpeting near his shower and toilet.

AN INSIDE LOOK AT TRUMP’S SECOND TERM: Journalists @maggieNYT and @jonathanvswan share revelations from interviews with senior officials and their “most astonishing” interview with the president, all detailed in their new book, ‘Regime Change.’ pic.twitter.com/yluqmrZrLz — The View (@TheView) June 23, 2026

“This is disgusting. He has a carpeted bathroom. Now that is a germ magnet,” Behar, 83, said on the ABC morning program as the live studio audience groaned and snickered.

The bathroom carpet complaints are just one of the many salacious insights revealed in “Regime Change” that have readers engrossed in what really goes on behind closed doors in Trump’s White House.

Haberman and Jonathan Swan also shone a bright spotlight on Trump’s relationship with his personal assistant, 34-year-old Natalie Harp, an aide known in the West Wing inner circle as the president’s “human printer.”

Harp reportedly wrote loving messages to Trump where she confessed, “You are all that matters to me.” The president allegedly viewed the former Fox News personality as “the only one who loved him as much as his wife and his kids.”