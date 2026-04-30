‘Wow That Is Big’: Trump’s Swollen Look Sets Off Health Alarms During King Charles III Visit, Critics Zoom In on One Spot That Looks ‘Much Worse’ Than Before

President Donald Trump is desperate to convince the public that he is the embodiment of a physically fit man at 79. But reality keeps breaking the illusion.

Doubt whether Trump should remain in office continues to reemerge as brutal images stoke concern about his physical decline.

Scrutiny over Donald Trump’s well-being surged again this week. Worrying photos from his get-together with King Charles III and Queen Camilla began circulating.

President Donald Trump cannot escape scrutiny about the state of his physical health. (Photo credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

‘My God, Look at Him’: Photo of Trump Hunched Over After Alleged Medical Scare Raises Concern as Viewers Freak Out Over Too Many Unexplainable Details

The British royals arrived at the United States with a greeting from Trump and first lady Melania Trump. With each photo or viral video, viewers say it’s becoming harder and harder to ignore.

One image, taken by Getty photographer Andrew Harnik, attracted the most attention. It featured two power couples standing next to each other. But eagle-eyed viewers were solely focused on what didn’t look right on the president’s skin.

“Makeup to cover up discoloration on both of Trump’s hands is visible as he poses with King Charles during their farewell ceremony moments ago,” read an April 30 tweet shared by independent political journalist Aaron Rupar.

Other X users weighed in on Trump apparently taking the cosmetic route to hide the bruises that have become increasingly more noticeable over the last year. Since his second inauguration in January 2025, the elderly politician has been photographed numerous times with dark contusions.

“Why does every new photo seem to create more questions than answers???” wondered someone on the social media platform. A second person was more confused about the application of the makeup, jokingly writing, “They couldn’t have blended that a little better?”

It’s definitely a coverup. Wow that is a big area

His fingers appear to be turning a shade of purple as well. Interesting – scuffed toes on his shoes (dragging his feet or falling) and his cankles are twisting his shoes into an odd sloppy position.

The left hand discoloration is much worse than it has been in the past. It goes all the way across the back of his hand. You can also see a prominent vein that looks redder than it should.

An additional X poster offered a theory about Trump’s fixation on proposed Washington construction work, like the $400 million White House Ballroom. The speculative reply read, “Maybe this is why he’s frantically at his vanity projects, he may be on the downhill quickly.”

makeup to cover up discoloration on both of Trump's hands is visible as he poses with King Charles during their farewell ceremony moments ago



(Andrew Harnik/Getty) pic.twitter.com/mBkUucT0FN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 30, 2026

Over on Threads, one commenter tied in Trump’s history of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection six times between 1991 and 2009 to the current online scrutiny, “The makeup is a metaphor for his entire adult life as a ‘businessman.’”

Someone else focused on the president’s smirking facial expression in the viral snapshot as compared to the smiling faces of Charles, 77, Camilla, 78, and Melania, 56, by posting, “The most miserable looking one of them all.”

Observers also examined another area of Trump’s body.

King Charles sat with the former “The Apprentice” host for an Oval Office meeting on April 28. But his swollen ankles had jokes about the now-infamous cankles started flying on Facebook.

One Trump detractor expressed, “He definitely has someone to tie his shoes for him.” Another commenter wondered, “So, he’s kind of melting away like the Wicked Witch of the East?”

Trump may want to downplay his medical ailments, but the White House provided a reason for his ankle issue. In July 2025, the administration confirmed the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

Hmm 🤔. Trump’s cankles and a bunch of tacky faux gold from Hobby Lobby? https://t.co/w6BYlXBEBn pic.twitter.com/WsbJAc6Nzf — Notorious PJB (@PJBrizzle) April 29, 2026

Symptoms of CVI include swelling in the lower extremities and hyperpigmentation. While his condition could explain the swollen ankles, there’s another reason for his bruised hands.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, attributed the discoloration to “frequent handshaking.” She later claimed the president bumped his hand on a piece of furniture.

Trump doubled down on that excuse, telling reporters in January, “I clipped it on the table.”

Plus, White House physician Sean Barbabella stated “the use of aspirin” contributed to Trump’s darkened hands.

Again, Trump co-signed a member of his staff’s talking points. He confessed, “I take the big aspirin, and when you take the big aspirin, they tell you, you bruise.”

In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, Trump admitted he chose not to wear footwear designed to improve blood circulation in his legs. According to the outlet, the near-octogenarian stopped wearing compression socks because “he didn’t like them.”

Trump has already planned an elaborate celebration for his 80th birthday on June 14. The event is set to feature the UFC Freedom 250 mixed martial arts event at the White House.

Ahead of his 80th trip around the sun, speculation about Trump’s health continues to consume political pundits and voters.