‘Put Him In A Rest Home!’: Trump Sparks Outrage After Shocking Video Exposes How He Treats His Staff — And a Wet, Wide-Open Umbrella is Involved

There are some things you can bet your bottom dollar on when it comes to Donald Trump.

Gaudy gold will blanket everything around him. He will find a way to mention his overweight billionaire friend, who happens to be on a weight loss drug.

Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden will catch criticism — every time, without fail. And his friends will leave Washington with very lucrative government contracts.

U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet and administration arrive for dinner at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab on September 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump dined away from the White House as his crime emergency order — which included the deployment of National Guard troops and a surge of federal law enforcement officers — comes to a close. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

But when it rains, Trump delivers a moment. And that moment almost always involves an umbrella.

🚨DONALD TRUMP CAUGHT ON TAPE TOSSING HIS OPEN UMBRELLA AT AN AIDE AS HE GETS IN HIS LIMO.



Is he INCAPABLE of doing it himself, or is he just an entitled asshole? pic.twitter.com/xOUe6i10Gt — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 23, 2026

That is exactly what happened on Tuesday, June 23, after the president flew from Joint Base Andrews to Reading Regional Airport in Pennsylvania for an event at a nearby Mack Trucks facility.

On the tarmac, rain falling, black umbrella in hand, he stopped to talk to reporters about his controversial Iranian deal. He did not mince words.

“Iran will not be getting any weapons… and they know that, and they agreed to that,” he is heard saying to the press.

When he finished, he turned and walked through the rain toward his waiting limousine—measured, deliberate, delivering every bit of the performance.

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As Trump reached the open car door, aide standing right there, he did not close the umbrella.

He tossed it—fully open—directly at the aide, climbed inside, and sped away. The aide stood alone in the rain, catching and folding the umbrella.

The internet responded immediately.

“DONALD TRUMP CAUGHT ON TAPE TOSSING HIS OPEN UMBRELLA AT AN AIDE AS HE GETS IN HIS LIMO. Is he INCAPABLE of doing it himself, or is he just an entitled a—hole?” one user posted to X. Someone replied, “Both. His entitlement is how he has remained incompetent.”

Another was less outraged and more amused: “Lol Trump just yeeted his umbrella at the aide like ‘here bro, you deal with it’ Rainy day problems or straight-up diva energy?”

Lol Trump just yeeted his umbrella at the aide like “here bro, you deal with it” Rainy day problems or straight-up diva energy? pic.twitter.com/izx8nM7pgm — Bint e Suliman (@Bint_e_Q) June 23, 2026

“No, he’s not going to fumble with a wet umbrella while trying to get into a limo surrounded by security and press. That’s what the aide is there for,” one user wrote.

In disbelief, one critic wrote, “He can’t fold an umbrella. He can’t use hook/eye closures. He can’t walk a straight line. He falls asleep when sitting. … Put him in a padded, oval shaped rest home, decorated w/fake gold temu sh-t to match the WH. He’ll never know the difference.”

This was not the first time an umbrella thrust Trump into the headlines.

In October 2018, boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, he walked up the stairs umbrella in hand — and when he reached the aircraft door, simply let it go rather than close it, leaving it open on the stairs for a Secret Service agent to handle.

Not everyone agreed on what they saw this time around in the video. Many noticed that “toss” was too aggressive a word to describe what happened.

“Don’t believe your ‘lying eyes’ Trump DID NOT TOSS the umbrella. He handed it off to the aid who actually used it,” one defender stated.

“Are YOU Blind If that’s a toss I’d like to know what you consider a throw,” someone else snapped.

“Dude I watched this, he didn’t toss the umbrella. He just handed it open because yes, you’re right. He can’t close it, and he’s too entitled to close it. So it’s both,” another concluded.

Umbrellas and Trump have history.

On more than one occasion, footage surfaced of him walking alongside Melania in the rain — umbrella over himself, the first lady left uncovered beside him.

It happened more than once. Another time, he left both his wife and youngest son in the drizzle while he stayed covered.

Donald Trump boards Air Force One in the rain holding a large umbrella — wife and son trail behind pic.twitter.com/esWTEr7lvR — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 27, 2018

Some dismissed these moments as entitlement. Others see something more concerning.

They look at these umbrella issues and other instances as something just cognitively wrong with the commander in chief.

A March 2025 press conference offered another data point when a boom microphone struck Trump in the mouth mid-answer, and he struggled to recover his composure.

Critics have grown louder about what they believe the pattern signals.

Onlookers have seen Trump seen gripping stair railings tightly, walking in zig-zags, and appearing fatigued at public events.

Clips of him appearing to doze off during meetings have circulated for months. In one widely viewed moment, he stopped on the stairs, paused, then stood at the bottom with his mouth open — appearing to catch his breath.

His most recent health report pushed back firmly. Physicians reported normal cognitive performance, no significant cardiovascular issues, and described his overall health as excellent.

Still, how he continues to show up tells a different story.

The umbrella and how he uses it, however, already told its own story.