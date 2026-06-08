‘Wait a Minute’: Trump’s Air Force One Exit Takes an Awkward Turn After He Runs Out of Steam Midway and Struggles to Shake Off One Final Moment

Donald Trump keeps trying to project strength, but his body keeps giving out at the worst possible moments.

After months of mounting health chatter, another awkward scene had critics wondering about the president’s toughest opponent:

It’s not Democrats or Republicans who have flipped on him.

Trump’s Air Force One exit once again put his age, stamina, and health under the microscope. (Photo by Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)



It’s Father Time.

From viral clips of Trump dozing off during meetings to growing questions about his mental state, critics say the nearly 80-year-old is aging and no longer fit to remain in office.

Coming on the heels of recent debates about his fourth visit, speculation erupted over what the White House has struggled to put to rest.

Recent footage shows Trump moving slower than usual after stepping off Air Force One.

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In recent months, critics have pointed to footage showing the president walking cautiously down stairs, pausing during walks, and looking fatigued during public events.

But a recent clip had critics touting the line of shock and concern, but the jokes seemed to come faster.

Trump moved slowly down the stairs, gripping the left railing tightly. He paused midway to wave, which critics viewed as a distraction, before carefully continuing the descent.

Once he reached the bottom, critics said he lingered with his mouth open as if he was gasping for air.

“Carrying that 300 pound load is hard work on them legs,” one Threads user wrote.

Another commenter added, “He looks bloated. His face and eyes puffy. Out of breath. Weight gain. Prednisone and other meds have these side effects.”

President Donald Trump’s health remains under a microscope despite a recent medical report declaring the 79-year-old in “excellent health.”

Viewers first focused on what they believed was swelling beneath his right eye during a recent podcast interview.

Some speculated the marks could be linked to a breathing device or chest equipment.

A third user offered a theory that echoed the same sentiment.

They wrote, “I’m just throwing this out there. Before stepping out, he’s disconnected from an oxygen tank. Each time he stops, it’s to catch his breath. As soon as he’s in his vehicle, he’s hooked back up to oxygen. J/S.”

Others focused on Trump’s behavior immediately after leaving the aircraft.

“He waved & pumped his fist to no one, and it made him winded,” one commenter wrote.

“He grabs the handrail like if his life depends on it…wait a minute…it does!!!” the commenter observed.

The discussion eventually shifted toward Barack Obama. One person posted a side-by-side comparison, showing how differently Trump and his predecessor navigate airplane stairs.

Another added, “The funny thing is, I never noticed Obama’s stair jog when he was president. It didn’t stand out because he is usually a lively person.”

The comparisons carry extra irony because critics say Trump spent years sounding jealous of things Barack Obama could do that he now struggles with himself.

“The way President Obama runs down the stairs of Air Force 1, hopping [and] bobbing all the way, is so inelegant and unpresidential. Do not fall!!!” Trump declared on X in 2014.

Since his first term in 2016, Trump has made his political identity about portraying himself as something he’s not: exceptionally energetic.

However, few believe his propaganda. They see him fall asleep during meetings and even doze off as he stands behind others when they speak.

Recently, during a congressional hearing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was grilled about the frequency of the president nodding off.

Marco Rubio is putting Trump to sleep pic.twitter.com/qwvMuIlDuR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 27, 2026

While the cabinet member vehemently defended his boss, Rep. Ted Lieu played multiple videos of Trump seemingly snoozing as evidence. He also showed clips of French journalists pointing out America has a leader who can’t stay awake.

According to his most recent health report, the president remains fit to serve.

Physicians reported normal cognitive performance and found no significant cardiovascular issues. The report described Trump’s overall health as excellent and noted that he remains capable of handling the demands of the presidency.

Still, public fascination with his health continues. Critics frequently scrutinize his height and weight figures. Others point to visible changes in his appearance. Medical experts, however, caution against diagnosing anyone based solely on video clips or photographs.

But in the age of social media, perception often matters as much as medical reports. Every slow walk becomes a digital debate. Every unexpected pause becomes a headline. Every appearance sparks fresh discussion.

For a president who built much of his political brand on projecting strength and stamina, videos like this make him look weak and unhealthy.