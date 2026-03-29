‘OMG’: Trump Soaks In Never-Ending Praise, Then Leaves Officials Waiting for His Cue While Bondi’s Face Reads Like a Silent Rebellion

President Donald Trump barely had to say a word — but his reaction said it all.

The president was clearly enjoying himself, maybe a little too much, while surrounded by what felt less like a routine appearance and more like a room full of eager cheerleaders on cue.

The over-the-top praise kept coming, louder and louder, until it stopped feeling organic and started raising eyebrows. Somewhere between the strained smiles and the scripted admiration, the attention drifted — not to Trump, but to attorney general Pam Bondi and others from his administration, whose look nearly fed up another one of Trump’s flattery tests.

President Donald Trump’s hubris was on full display as his administration stroked his ego with an awkward display of loyalty. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

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Viewers watched, stunned, screenshotting moments from a recent meeting and one moment that shifted from Trump’s ego-boosting spectacle to something more telling: was Bondi truly with him, or was her expression saying the opposite?

During his visit to Tennessee for a roundtable with Bondi, federal agents, and National Guard members for his Memphis Safe Task Force, officials lined up for Trump’s big introduction, pledging loyalty in a scene that had viewers questioning whether they were witnessing leadership or a carefully rehearsed performance at the Memphis Air National Guard Base on March 23.

Video also captures FBI Director Kash Patel, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Director of the U.S. Marshals Gadyaces S. Serraltaas, as well as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, in attendance, clapping as the president entered the room to one of his favorite songs, “God Bless the USA.”

Trump often dances to the music as people are left awkwardly standing by while the entire song plays. The POTUS did his tired swaying from side-to-side dance with his hands in the air as the song dragged on for nearly two minutes.

As the song went into another verse, Hegseth’s smile turned into a frown as he realized the cult fest was only half finished. He stopped to take a break at one point but quickly began clapping again.

The moment came off bizarre as Trump stood still while others around him and the audience clapped. He continued pointing at people and keeping a stern look on his face before whispering something to Hegseth and the attorney general.

Meanwhile, Bondi looked like a character from “The Stepford Wives” as she continued to smile and clap. She held on as long as she could but toward the end, she couldn’t maintain her fake smile and praise dance any longer.

When she stopped clapping, the attorney general stood with a blank stare as her smile also faded until Trump began to speak to her. She flashed him her pearly whites with enthusiasm likely to hide her frustration.

A clip went viral on Threads, and social media users joked about the Trump officials and their obligatory blind loyalty, suggesting the president loves to watch these moments on replay.

“OMG, what a bunch of Lemmings,” replied one individual. “Trump is probably reviewing the tapes too.”

One person shared a screenshot of Bondi’s expression after her smile faded with the comment, “Pammy not enjoying the Clapping game so much anymore.”

The awkward choreography didn’t go unnoticed online either. One observer noticed, “Look at him signaling like ‘okay okay, you can all stop clapping now’ when no one but his cronies are clapping.”

“This is the cringiest s—t I’ve ever seen! It’s giving teleevangelist,” another user wrote.

A fourth called his administration, “Performing seals – and Trump really got into the rhythm when he started to sway his hands then realised his incontinence pad was slipping – it’s pathetic to watch these shows.”

As the applause act wound down, Trump teed up the next moment like a conductor, pointing toward someone in the crowd. Almost on cue, Hegseth, Patel, Bondi and the rest broke into applause, while Trump sat first and left them hovering for a beat, with Pete still clutching his chair, waiting for the signal to sit.

His playbook is so predictable, Trump always points to no one in particular at every event.

Next will be the lies and random blame game rants while taking credit for crap that hasn't happened. pic.twitter.com/KIqOiQYmrP — Lulu (@LuluFloa) March 23, 2026

“Wow it’s a nice place with the best sound system. Sounds like the finest Opera hall anywhere in the world,” the president said.

He even claimed he enjoyed visiting Elvis’s home and visiting Tennessee so much so that he’s considering moving there in the future.

And if the choreographed clapping wasn’t enough, his Task Force meeting only grew more surreal when Bondi—after applauding Trump’s dance-like entrance—also found herself watching the president nodding his head and drifting off while counting sheep, turning the entire scene into a spectacle that raised more questions than the meeting answered.

By the end, the entire exchange felt less like a meeting and more like a carefully staged performance, with Trump at the center directing every beat. From the timed applause to the delayed seating, Trump’s inner circle moved in sync, reacting almost instinctively to his cues. The scene underscored a dynamic that was hard to ignore: a room full of officials seemingly conditioned to follow Trump’s lead, no matter how awkward the moment becomes.