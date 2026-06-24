‘Rude And Ignorant!’: Trump Causes Utter Outrage After Brutally Silencing Cabinet Member With These Two Words — And the Internet Watched in Disbelief

President Donald Trump has no problem making his Cabinet look foolish.

Throughout his second term, the Republican politician has openly belittled members of his administration to their faces, inviting even more ridicule aimed at the officials.

Trump, 80, made Energy Secretary Chris Wright one of his latest targets during an executive order signing event in the White House on June 22.

President Donald Trump continues to embarrass his own administration officials in public. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

An on-camera conversation about the famous theoretical physicist Albert Einstein was instantly derailed when Trump let Wright, 61, know he found the subject unimportant.

“Thank you, Mr. President,” Wright told Trump, before adding, “So 120… 141 years ago, Albert Einstein… 121 years ago, Albert Einstein published a paper on…”

But before the former oil company executive could complete his sentence, Trump turned back toward Wright and said, “Nobody cares.”

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Wright, along with the other administration officials in the room, laughed off the interruption. He then cowered to his attention-seeking boss by responding, “Good point. Good point.”

Trump did allow the head of the Energy Department to finish his remarks, which included praise for the president’s uncle, the late electrical engineer and MIT professor John Trump.

The photo op went on for over 25 more minutes, with many of the speakers showering an often-restless Trump with excessive compliments.

Wright: 121 years ago, Albert Einstein published a paper—



Trump: Nobody cares. pic.twitter.com/BNaZQllpqj — Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2026

Once footage of Trump embarrassing Wright in the White House made its way to social media, people flooded the replies with comments slamming the POTUS and his administration.

“These people have a humiliation kink. Trump insults and berates them every day, but they still kiss his a–,” wrote one individual on X.

Another faultfinder posted, “Just bullying his Cabinet for fun because they’re all ‘yes men’ and let him humiliate them. Might as well have called him a nerd.”

“The sad thing is how he humiliates his acolytes, and their response is ‘good point.’ Imagine how long this guy spent preparing this little speech. Perhaps it’s not so sad. They deserve it,” expressed a poster.

Another Trump critic stated, “Jesus Christ, there are some really stupid people here. Wright was trying to be a normal person. He’s actually stoked that nuclear energy is moving forward in the U.S. Trump is a rude, ignorant a–hole.”

🚨DONALD TRUMP HAS JUST FALLEN ALSEEP IN THE OVAL OFFICE. pic.twitter.com/6PFPDTczEL — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 22, 2026

“Yeah, because details [put] Trump in nap mode,” offered one commenter, referring to cameras repeatedly catching the president dozing off at public events.

However, defenders jumped in to offer a counterpoint to the criticism of the POTUS cutting off Wright as he struggled to recall that Einstein explained the photoelectric effect in 1905.

“He meant nobody cares about the exact date that guy kept fumbling,” a Trump supporter suggested to justify the commander-in-chief chiming in as the Energy Secretary was mid-sentence.

Similarly, a self-described Trump hater tweeted, “I despise the man, but it’s clear he was just telling Wright not to sweat the specific number of years being flubbed.”

Trump will likely have a hard time getting the benefit of the doubt from his most hardened detractors because of his history of being rude and dismissive, particularly at White House meetings.

"is that all?" — Trump is now having guys go around the table to kiss his ass, but even effusive praise isn't enough for him pic.twitter.com/pJZC3NWtDR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 22, 2026

At the same Oval Office event on Monday, Trump seemed disappointed that his National Cyber Director did not praise him enough.

“Thank you, sir. You continue to be the most forward-leaning president in innovation in American history,” Sean Cairncross said to his boss, before Trump interjected to ask, “Is that all?”

Even the richest man in the world had to deal with the most powerful man in the world cutting him off at a White House presser just weeks after the 2026 inauguration.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who has an estimated net worth of around $1 trillion, had to bow down to Trump at the first Cabinet meeting in February 2026.

Musk, 54, was serving as the frontman for the then-newly founded Department of Government Efficiency in his role as a presidential adviser.

When a reporter questioned Musk about reports of dissatisfaction in the administration over his work, Trump cut in and said, “Hey, Elon, let the Cabinet speak just for a second.”

REPORTER: "President Trump put out a Truth Social today, saying that everybody in the Cabinet was happy with [Elon]. Just wondered if you had heard otherwise?"



TRUMP: “Elon, let the Cabinet speak just for a second. Anybody unhappy with Elon? If you are, we’ll throw them out of… pic.twitter.com/TJruqfOucw — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 26, 2025

Again, the president’s interjection led to laughter in the room. Other Trump appointees at the table began applauding, which became an early sign of the future brown-nosing to come.

Trump also seems to make it clear when one of his subordinates is out of favor with him by icing them out to the press amid one of his fawning sessions.

For instance, in January 2026, new outlets covered how Trump ended a cabinet meeting without giving then-Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem the floor to speak.

That assumed rejection came after Noem, 54, was under immense scrutiny over the killing of American citizens Renée Good and Alex Pretti by U.S. immigration officers in Minnesota.

Noem was eventually removed from her position as Homeland Security secretary in March. Fellow Trump sycophant Pam Bondi was dismissed as attorney general the following month.

The Trump-directed disruption of his Energy secretary is far from an isolated incident, as it neatly fits into the pattern of the public berating of his own Cabinet, to the point where it appears humiliation is the goal.