‘His Face Said It All’: Donald Trump Gets Whacked In the Face By Mic During Press Conference, Leaving Fans In Tears Over Resurfaced Video

A resurfaced video from a March press conference has the internet in stitches as President Donald Trump found himself face-to-face with more than just tough questions from reporters.

The viral clip shows the now-79-year-old commander in chief conducting what appeared to be a routine media gaggle at Joint Base Andrews military facility in Maryland when an overzealous boom microphone operator inadvertently created a moment that has now captured widespread attention and left many on social media doubled over with laughter.

A viral video shows Trump getting accidentally hit in the face with a microphone during a press conference. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The incident unfolded on March 14 following Trump’s speech at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

As reporters crowded around the president on the tarmac at the military facility, eager to get their questions answered about pressing national issues, the atmosphere was business as usual until an unexpected collision changed the entire dynamic of the press conference.

Video footage captured by News.com.au shows the precise moment when journalism literally got up close and personal with the president in the most unintended way possible.

While fielding a question from a reporter, Trump suddenly found himself struck in the mouth by a boom microphone that appeared from below, catching him completely off guard. The fuzzy windscreen-covered microphone made direct contact with his lips before sliding past his left cheek, prompting an immediate reaction that would become the stuff of viral internet gold.

When “Inside Edition” posted the footage on YouTube, one viewer perfectly summed up the moment, noting that “His face said it all.”

Trump’s response was nothing short of theatrical. He slightly moved his head back, trying to keep his expression cool, swiftly looking at the off-camera microphone operator and then back as if to answer the question about the Middle East.

The woman responsible for the mishap could be heard offering a sincere apology, saying “I’m so sorry,” but Trump’s raised eyebrows spoke volumes about his thoughts on the situation.

Rather than expressing anger or frustration, Trump seemed to recognize the entertainment value of the moment almost immediately.

As a reporter attempted to redirect the conversation toward the serious topic of Gaza, the president couldn’t help but acknowledge what had just transpired.

“She just made television tonight,” he commented with characteristic flair, demonstrating his keen understanding of how such moments translate into media coverage.

Trump continued his commentary, turning to someone off to the side and adding, “She just became a big story tonight, right? Did you see that?”

His prediction proved remarkably prescient, as the clip quickly gained traction across social media platforms, generating countless reactions and commentary from viewers who found humor in the unexpected encounter.

According to People, a photograph from another angle showed three crew members holding boom microphones in Trump’s direction, creating crowded working conditions around the president.

Whoops! Found a pic of the gaggle.

There goes my "bumped from behind" theory. pic.twitter.com/HHiekZjtTo — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 14, 2025

The woman responsible for the collision stood directly opposite him, wearing a beige trench coat and headphones, professional equipment that couldn’t prevent the decidedly unprofessional moment that followed.

The incident sparked varied reactions, highlighting both its absurdity and relatability.

Some found genuine humor in the situation, with one person admitting, “Why am I laughing so hard at this?!”

Others connected it to broader themes, with one viewer noting, “Secret Service drops the ball, again,” referencing previous security lapses during Trump’s campaign that resulted in an attempt to take his life by a critic.

The entertainment industry took notice, with one enthusiastic viewer expressing hope that “SNL does a skit about this!!”

Perhaps the most creative response came from someone who joked, “Tariffs on boom microphones starting Monday,” cleverly referencing Trump’s tendency to use the trade tools against countries that he is upset with.

While this microphone mishap provided lighthearted entertainment, Trump has experienced other notable media gaffes throughout his political career.

During Hurricane Dorian in 2019, he incorrectly claimed the storm might hit Alabama and displayed a weather map apparently altered with a Sharpie, leading to widespread ridicule and legal concerns, East Bay Times reports.

Another time was at Liberty University in 2016, speaking to an evangelical audience, he quoted “Two Corinthians” instead of “Second Corinthians,” drawing audible corrections from students familiar with scripture.

Most controversially, during 2020 protests following George Floyd’s death, he held up a Bible backward and upside down at St. John’s Church after protesters were cleared with tear gas from Lafayette Square across the street from the White House, prompting sharp criticism from religious leaders across denominations.

The microphone incident stands apart as pure comedic timing that allowed people to find humor in routine politics, proving the most memorable political moments are often completely unscripted ones that remind us of our shared humanity.