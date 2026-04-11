‘Run Usha, Run’: JD Vance Pulls His Pregnant Wife Into Bizarre Iran War Defense as One Line Has People Saying He Can’t Let Her Have the Final Say

President Donald Trump’s second in command, Vice President JD Vance, cannot seem to escape putting his foot in his mouth when it comes to talking about his boss or his wife in public.

Whether he’s making a blatant admission or trying to make a joke that gets taken the wrong way, JD can never say the right thing about Usha Vance. But this time, he dragged her into the melee, while he continues facing heat for Trump’s five-week war in Iran.

Vice President JD Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance’s marriage is under the microscope again after the veep made a bizarre analogy overseas. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)



‘I’m Not His Staffer’: Usha Vance Admits She and JD Vance Don’t See Eye to Eye — Then MAGA Comes Up, and the Moment Raises Eyebrows and Throws the Reporter Off

JD Vance, 41, met Usha Vance at Yale Law School, and the two married in 2014. In recent weeks, their household tensions have come into view as they prepare to welcome their fourth child.

The Vances traveled to Hungary, where JD Vance met with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is seeking reelection — but it was a comment from the vice president that ended up making headlines back home and leaving viewers confused.

While standing on the tarmac at the Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport on April 8, Vance was asked by reporters about the temporary ceasefire deal America struck this week amid its war on Iran, which Israel and the Trump administration launched with the mission of dismantling the alleged Iranian nuclear weapons program, among a variety of shifting rationales that have been presented.

Vance particularly focused on an Iranian Parliament member declaring that the country refuses to give up the right to nuclear enrichment by making an analogy between the Islamic Republic and his own spouse.

“I thought to myself: You know what, my wife has the right to skydive, but she does not jump out of the airplane because we have an agreement that she’s not going to do that, because I don’t want my wife jumping out of an airplane,” the vice president told the press.

Vance continued, “We don’t really concern ourselves with what [Iran claims] they have the right to do. We concern ourselves with what they actually do. And I think the president has been very clear on the enrichment question. Our position on that has not changed.”

JD Vance: "You know what? My wife has the right to skydive, but she doesn't jump out of an airplane because she and I have an agreement she's not gonna do that, because I don't want my wife jumping out of an airplane." pic.twitter.com/hiD8SSF6yK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2026

His attempt to project strength abroad was quickly overshadowed online, as critics blasted JD Vance for bizarrely invoking the mother of his three kids and soon-to-be four, in chaotic remarks about Iran, with some even questioning the state of their relationship.

“Usha, blink twice if you need rescuing,” a Facebook commenter advised. Similarly, a second person on the app exclaimed, “RUN, USHA, RUN!”

A third posted, “She must be sick of this idiot douche.” However, the second lady was not let off the hook when a less sympathetic person wrote, “She knows what a piece of s–t Trump and her husband is.”

The conversation about Vance making it clear that he would not allow Usha to skydive also played out on Threads. “He treats her like his possession!” said one person, while another, over on X, tweeted, “Citing his wife in this situation is ridiculous yet concerning.”

Additionally, one X user wondered, “What? Is Vance saying that men should control their wives like property?” Another critic slammed the vice president’s war and wife comparison by writing, “Sounds like a hostage situation.”

Vance also faced criticism from MS NOW personality Mika Brzezinski, 58, on Thursday’s episode of “Morning Joe,” who was appalled by his remarks about Usha in Budapest.

“I really don’t want to hear about women’s rights, and rights and women from JD Vance,” Brzezinski is quoted as saying on the long-running morning news talk show.

Her husband and co-host, Joe Scarborough, 63, weighed in on the situation as well, adding, “That was such a confusing analogy, my teeth hurt right now. I’m still trying to figure it out.”

Then, fellow MS NOW contributor Willie Geist stated, “I also didn’t know you were allowed to give your wife rules of things she can’t do. I need to write a few down now on how we operate.”

Brzezinski chimed back in on Vance’s puzzling anecdote, telling her fellow panelists, “Women across America have rules that I never grew up with that kill them, so that’s where we are.”

Questions about the Vances’ marriage have become regular gossip fodder since the couple took on the role of America’s second family in January 2025.

Photos of a ring-less Usha in November 2025 fueled rumors of tension behind the scenes, but both Yale Law School graduates have insisted their romantic union is still strong.

Those declarations of a thriving matrimony have not halted the whispers of trouble in paradise. Even when the vice president jokes about being married to Usha, the punchlines often fall flat.

For example, Vance’s stop at a manufacturing plant in Michigan, on March 18, produced another viral clip when the Republican Party representative admitted to the friendly crowd that he went back on an agreement he apparently made with Usha before joining Trump 2.0.

“Usha is now 22 weeks pregnant with baby number four. When we decided to run for vice president, she said you can become VP or have a 4th baby. But ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive, so I got both,” Vance revealed.