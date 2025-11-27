‘Playing The Long Game’: JD Vance’s Wife Usha Makes Power Move After Taking Her Ring Off as Erika Kirk’s Intimate Joke About Her Husband

Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance are not letting rumors about their marriage ruin their opportunities to be photographed as a family.

Instead, the VP and his wife quietly staged their first joint sighting since divorce rumors began swirling, letting the optics do the talking as they showed up as a united front at a Thanksgiving gathering at the White House with President Donald Trump and other staffers.

Messy viewers online quickly labeled it a calculated power move, with many saying the appearance sent a loud message that she isn’t backing down without a fight.

Usha Vance’s marriage to VP JD Vance is under scrutiny following his viral cozy moment with Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk. (Photos by Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; “Meghan Kelly Live”/YouTube Screenshot;

Usha, 39, was cast as the disgruntled wife when she appeared ringless during a visit to a military training facility in North Carolina with first lady Melania Trump on Nov. 19.

A spokesperson explained that Usha is “a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes.”

The duo’s daughter, Mirabel, was also present for the annual turkey pardoning ceremony on Nov. 25. They are also parents to sons, Ewan and Vivek.

The gold symbol of her 11-year union with Vance, 41, was present for the pre-Thanksgiving gathering at the White House.

For some skeptics, the ring’s return was perceived as a “defiant” statement about her permanent role in the VP’s life. Vance has already been positioned as a potential candidate in the 2028 presidential race, though he has not expressed any plans to pursue the Oval Office.

Usha Vance minus a wedding ring yesterday at Camp Lejeune.

Still, one reaction stated, “She is not stupid. Playing the long game is correct. Soon as JD gets bounced next round of elections (assuming he will be the GOP rep), she will can that fake marriage that he only uses to self promote. Who asks their spouse to change their religion AFTER you get married? You knew before so you need to accept her and her religion.”

The former Ohio senator publicly said he hopes the practicing Hindu would convert to Christianity at a Turning Point USA event in October. Days later, JD clarified his remarks with, “But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn’t cause a problem for me.”

Others who commented on the marriage said that JD and Erika Kirk’s recent PDA, where their hug sparked affair rumors, was enough reason to believe the divorce discourse.

"I don't care what anyone says – this is not how you hug your friend"



Man questions the nature of JD Vance & Erika Kirk's relationship.



That hand movement though.

One person said, “Her husband made a complete and utter fool of her in front of the entire world…. We’re not the one who has been looking so upset for the past month. We’re not the ones who are running around without our wedding rings on.”

Erika, the widow of the Turning Point USA founder, addressed the controversial embrace on “The Megyn Kelly Live Tour” stop in Glendale, Arizona.

Her play-by-play of the moment goes as follows, “I’m starting to cry, he says, ‘He’s [Charlie Kirk] so proud of you,’ and I say, ‘God bless you,’ and I touch the back of his head.”

Another commenter shared, “Usha needs to watch her back. Nerdy Vance is on a high from the attention of the ambitious one.” A third individual wrote, “Hon-ee. You’re a strong, smart woman. The last thing you need is baggage that exceeds the weight limit. DUMP HIM and forgodsake, find your voice.”

@MrsErikaKirk addresses the uproar over the JD Vance hug:



"Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug themselves… I'm walking over, he's walking over, I'm starting to cry, he says, 'he's so proud of you,' and I say, 'God bless you,' and I touch the back of his head…

The Vances met while attending Yale Law School. Usha was a registered Democrat and worked as a litigator prior to becoming the second lady. JD has referred to himself as a “very lucky man” for choosing her for his wife.