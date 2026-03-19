‘Run, Usha’: JD Vance’s Creepy Admission About Pregnant Wife Usha Has Fans Saying He ‘Sabotaged’ Her

JD Vance came ready to talk gas prices, but one stray comment about life at home had people blinking as they’d just misheard something — and, for some, heading for the nearest exit.

During a recent appearance, the vice president tried to stick to President Donald Trump’s record and rising costs at the pump, but the conversation veered into his growing family with wife Usha Vance — a brief personal aside that leaving the room reacting with a noticeable pause.

JD Vance’s attempt at humor about persuading his pregnant wife quickly backfired, sparking backlash and renewed scrutiny over how he publicly speaks about her. (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

‘She Literally Brushed it Off’: JD Vance Tries to Play the Loving Husband with a Kiss on Live TV After That Humiliating Interview — But Usha’s Reaction Suggests She’s Still Not Over It

While visiting a manufacturing plant in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on March 18, the vice president shared an anecdote meant to highlight his ability to juggle political ambition and family life with his wife sitting in the audience.

“Usha is now 22 weeks pregnant with baby number 4. When we decided to run for Vice President, she said you can become VP or have a 4th baby. But ladies and gentlemen, I am persuasive, so I got both,” he said at EDSI Cables.

The Ohio State alum then went into another strange but about the weather, saying, Washington “has the craziest weather anywhere maybe I’ve ever lived in my entire life.”

“Washington DC. It’s, you know, the weather, wait 10 minutes cuz it’s going to change. So, we get on the plane and I look at my staff and I say, ‘It is cold in Washington. I hope that we’re going someplace warm.” And they said, “Well, you know, we’re going Hills, Michigan.” And I said, “Oh,” said Vance before the crowd erupted with laughter.

He continued, “‘I bet it’s not warmer in Auburn Hills, Michigan, but you know what? Cold weather makes hearty people. It makes great American workers. And this is the hardest working state.”

Vance eventually returned to the main points in his written speech. But his creepy admission about Usha, delivered with a smile, quickly took on a life of its own once the clip began circulating on Threads.

“Excuse me while I go VOMIT,” one person wrote, capturing the immediate discomfort some viewers felt.

Another believed, “He’s admitting he sabotaged his wife’s wishes.”

A third social media user pushed further, writing, “This isn’t the flex he thinks it is. It’s giving major icks.”

Others questioned the tone entirely, demanding that he never “be allowed to be President,” while another interpreted the remark more bluntly: Run, Usha.

The moment is not the first time Vance has seemingly embarrassed his wife in public.

In a separate retelling of a White House exchange, he described a meeting with Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. What began as a policy conversation turned into what he framed as a humorous detour discussion about shoes, complete with measurements and commentary.

But it was Vance’s closing remark — “We won’t ask the second lady for comment on that particular topic,” an obvious crude allusion. Some felt that it crossed into awkward territory, drawing attention to how often Usha becomes the punchline.

That perception of discomfort has only grown watching him lean in for a kiss during a live moment. After kissing her on the cheek, the second lady brushed aside her hair twice as she looked completely unhappy by his comforting gesture.

Earlier headlines about the dynamics of their relationship involved Charlie Kirk’s widow Erika Kirk.

Photos from an October 2025 appearance showed Vance greeting Kirk with what many online described as an overly familiar embrace. The images circulated widely, fueling speculation about boundaries and public presentation only one month after Kirk’s passing.

Erika Kirk welcoming JD Vance to the stage in Mississippi tonight pic.twitter.com/kzwnduo85N — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 30, 2025

Weeks later, attention returned to Usha Vance herself after she appeared at a public event without her wedding ring, prompting a wave of theories about the state of their marriage.

Her team offered a straightforward explanation, pointing to the realities of daily life as a mother of three young children. But the internet had already filled in its own narrative. Comments suggesting Usha was “too good for him” or quietly planning an exit spread quickly, amplified by the earlier viral images and his own public remarks.

Taken together, the Auburn Hills speech and the lingering chatter around his personal anecdotes have created a pattern that’s difficult to ignore. What may have been intended as light storytelling keeps landing with a different weight once it reaches a wider audience.

For many watching, the issue isn’t just what was said — it’s how often those moments seem to center on his wife in ways that leave her open to interpretation. And in a political environment where every word is dissected, even a single line can shift the conversation.

That’s exactly what happened here. A speech meant to focus on policy ended up fueling a completely different discussion — one that continues to follow him, long after he left the stage.