‘Wow She Is Small’: Oprah Winfrey’s Skintight Look Has Fans Zooming In After Her Dramatic Weight Loss and Wondering How Much Further She’ll Go

Oprah Winfrey is never going to beat the allegations that when you look good, you feel good.

The media maven is on cloud 9 and loving how she looks after losing over 50 lbs on her most recent weight-loss journey.

Winfrey has been candid about using GLP-1 medication to reach her fitness goals. Despite years of criticism over her body and weight, the 72-year-old proudly embraces her results. But that hasn’t stopped some fans from expressing concern over how shockingly thin she’s become.

Oprah Winfrey checks critics who claim she and Gayle King were walking like 90-year-old women in Paris (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Winfrey, a former Weight Watchers Ambassador for 10 years, has long struggled with losing weight since her early talk show days in the late 1980s.

Her appearance on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” became the butt of many jokes as comics and actors created skits for sketch shows like “MadTV” and “In Living Color.”

A new image has people doing a double take after zooming in on her snatched waist at a conference this weekend.

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Winfrey attened Obama’s Presidential Center in Chicago and then headed down to Florida for the SHRM26 conferencer for HR leaders.

She said on a panel of speakers including actor Terry Crews, singer Christina Aguilera and DeRetta Rhodes, executive vice president & chief people & culture officer of the Atlanta Braves.

But her words weren’t what left the biggest impression. Instead, all eyes were on her skintight dress that turned heads.

Winfrey wore a long sleeve light blue turtle neck dress with a cut-out by her left shoulder.

“Skinniest we have ever seen you ! And you look like you did in your 40’s!!!!” said one Oprah Daily supporter.

“What in the devil blue dress is going on here? Oprah is looking ggoooddttt at 70 something yrs old omg stedman move over. lol” wrote another person.

However, the conversation shifted to more concerning remarks like: “Ain’t no way that’s Oprah and “Wow, she is small.”

Others moved on, wondering, “Who shoes she got on?” and “Why her feet look like that ?”

Oprah wore silver closed-toe pointed shoes. Dozens mentioned a joke from Netflix’s “Sommore: Chandelier Fly,” in which comedian Sommore recalled another stunning photo of Winfrey.

She praised the OWN founder’s weight loss but taking a jab at her feet, saying “Them feet is still from Mississippi … You can’t put that hot girl s—t on them country feet.”

Winfrey has repeatedly spoken about wanting to prioritize her health after decades of being judged for her size.

The media mogul has said she no longer allows outside opinions to define how she feels about herself and has embraced the results of her transformation.

Still, her dramatic weight loss has sparked ongoing debate online.

While many supporters have praised her slimmer figure and newfound confidence, others have focused on the physical changes that can accompany significant weight loss.

Some fans have pointed to what they believe are signs of loose skin and other features they say have become more noticeable, fueling fresh conversations about her desire to be thin.

Her transformation also comes amid a growing Hollywood trend, with several celebrities publicly discussing their use of GLP-1 medications and embracing thinner physiques after years of body scrutiny.



