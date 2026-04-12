‘It Choked Me’: Oprah Winfrey Says One ‘Color Purple’ Moment Left a Permanent Scar and a Lesson That Stayed With Her Far Beyond the Film

Oprah Winfrey remembers the exact moment she knew she needed to make a change. In the middle of a major night connected to “The Color Purple,” a detail most people would never notice quickly became impossible for her to ignore, leaving her stuck, uncomfortable, and acutely aware of her body in a way that shifted everything.

The award-winning filmmaker Winfrey isn’t talking about a dramatic scene or a scripted moment this time. Instead, she’s pointing to something far more personal that left her struggling and stuck in her seat at the worst possible moment, triggering a realization she still carries years later.

A glamorous Oscars moment turned into a painful lesson when Oprah Winfrey’s heavy gown left her with a lasting scar. (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

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That night didn’t just pass—it reshaped how she approached her body, leaving behind a lesson that followed her long after the cameras stopped rolling.

During the Wednesday, April 8, episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Winfrey revealed that the stunning white satin gown she wore to the ceremony came with a heavy beaded collar. She said she never got a final fitting before wearing it.

“I got a gown, but I didn’t know — because it was the first time I’d ever done anything — I didn’t know you were supposed to get it fitted before you actually go to try to put it on,” she confessed.

Colbert took his cue here to tell Winfrey he had something for her, reaching behind his desk to produce a large glossy shot of her posing in the gown that night with one of her cast mates in “The Color Purple,” Akosua Busia.

Winfrey then said, pointing to the dress in the photo as Colbert held it up for the audience, “So that beaded collar is like 12 pounds. So, when I went to sit back in the chair, it choked me.”

By the end of the night, she was left with a scar on her neck. One she still has today. “I’m not kidding,” she said. Winfrey noted that in the images of her sitting in the audience, she was actually pulling the collar down “so I don’t choke.”

Oprah Winfrey’s 1986 Oscars gown was so heavy it left a permanent scar https://t.co/5VllFjIozM pic.twitter.com/WxlT2UhQ6v — New York Post (@nypost) April 9, 2026

The OWN founder, who was nominated in the Best Supporting Actress category, walked away from that night with a lesson she has carried ever since.

“No matter what you’re doing, you want to be comfortable,” Winfrey said, before turning the moment into a deeper reflection, joking that it felt like a higher power was whispering a much-needed reality check to her that night.

“I heard the voice of God say to me, ‘You’re not gonna win because you can’t get out of the chair.’ I wouldn’t have been able to get out of the chair,” she explained, laughing about the moment years later.

The story quickly sparked reactions online. One reader on Page Six wrote, “Sure, it wasn’t Oprah was so heavy her dress left marks?!” Comments on X were just as wild. “She weighed it while she was wearing it,” one user tweeted.

Supporters praised Winfrey for being happy and healthy at her own pace on her own time after years of complaining about her struggle to lose weight and keep it off.

Oprah WInfrey’s shows off her weight loss in 2023 compared to her early years as a talk show host.(Photo Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty Images / Oprah at The Cable Show / INTX: The Internet & Television Expo – Wiki Commons)

“I’m glad that her weight loss struggle days are over! She has found a solution, and is looking good!” said one Oprah fan. Another said, “I love seeing Oprah skinty. So glad she found something that works for her.”

Long before social media was a thing, Winfrey had been navigating public scrutiny.

The late 1980s and early ’90s were a particularly challenging period in the spotlight, especially as comedians and television shows made her appearance a punchline.

On the sketch comedy series “In Living Color,” performers created exaggerated parodies of the talk show icon. Actress Kim Wayans famously portrayed a larger-than-life version of Winfrey, sometimes grabbing food from guests’ plates or rolling out props meant to exaggerate her weight loss journey.

Failure to commit In Living Color (Kim Wayans as Oprah) pic.twitter.com/pKOHFfE5aF — My Crown Has Been Paid For (@PoeticJusticeK) December 2, 2022

In another clip, characters played by Jim Carrey and Dermot Mulroney joked about her love of food while dining at a fictional restaurant inspired by her show.

Winfrey later reflected on those sketches as deeply memorable moments that stayed with her long after the laughter faded. She once described watching a parody in which a character kept eating until the situation became absurd, recalling how the audience roared while she quietly processed the impact behind the humor. It was a reminder that public success often comes with private resilience.

The philanthropist tried to navigate it with grace, but then there were times when it simply got to her.

In 2025, comedian Tommy Davidson shared an experience from an industry event in which he approached Winfrey, hoping to tell her how much his mother adored the talk show host.

He said on the “Hey Morton Show”: “My mom loved Oprah. So I got in line for her autograph, just to say, ‘My mom loves you,’ and she didn’t even look up at me. She just… yeah. Next, next, next. And I went and stood in the corner; my palms were literally sweating.”

He recalled feeling disappointed after a brief exchange that didn’t go as warmly as he expected, saying he walked away shaken but reflective.

Nowadays, she is not being teased for being overweight. Since incorporating weight loss drugs into her life, she is at the size she has always wanted to be. The billionaire is also wearing designer brands right off the runway.

They still make fun of her, but now for being too skinny.

Still, the image that endures most vividly is not a joke, a parody, or even a red-carpet photo. It’s the lesson stitched into that 1986 gown — a reminder that style should never come at the cost of comfort.

For Winfrey, the scar became more than a physical mark; it became a lifelong rule about knowing when elegance needs to make room for ease.