‘No Way’: Oprah Winfrey’s Paris Look After Years of Being Dragged for Her Weight Has Fans Zooming In on One Tiny Detail They Can’t Ignore

In her latest video, Oprah Winfrey practically thumbs the world, brushing off years of weight chatter as she steps forward like none of the noise ever mattered.

She’s spent four decades being watched, measured, debated, praised, and sometimes picked apart over something as ordinary as body weight. In 2026, she’s sporting a new look, and some say it’s the thinnest she’s ever been.

The media titan who once carried the expectations of millions now seems to move through the world with a quieter authority — not chasing approval but clearly comfortable with the woman she sees in the mirror.

Oprah Winfrey’s shocking with a stunning new look in a video featuring her and best friend Gayle King in Paris. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

'Oprah Got New Knees': Oprah Winfrey Flaunts Her Slimmed-Down Look After Group Workout as Fans Zoom In on the 'Price' She Paid

That ease was on full display in Paris, where Winfrey arrived at the Chloé show during Paris Fashion Week alongside her longtime friend Gayle King.

The Tennis Club de Paris hosted the stylish gathering, and Winfrey stepped into the crowd looking youthful and relaxed, wearing a cropped tan suede jacket over a cream blouse paired with wide-legged jeans. Shades and gold hoop earrings finished the look, but the real accessory seemed to be confidence.

Social media immediately took notice.

“I think she ABSOLUTELY slays it!!! She looks amazing,” one admirer wrote as images from the event circulated on X.

Another viewer, noticing the mogul’s noticeably slimmer frame, speculated about the adjustment to her new physique, writing, “She seems to be having trouble walking at her new 125 lb frame.”

Another said, “No way Oprah is that tiny. Looks like deep fake.”

Others zeroed in on how she was walking rather than the weight itself.

“She looks fragile which is not a good thing,” said one person. Soon, the spotlight shifted slightly to Winfrey’s best friend walking beside her. “They both walk like their shoes are too small.”

The attention only grew when King later shared a behind-the-scenes moment from the trip.

On the way to the show, she filmed herself lying down in the car while attempting to zip up a pair of pants that were just a little too snug, with Winfrey laughing nearby.

“Getting in the pants wasn’t so easy but I’m told they ‘stretch,’” King explained on Instagram as she dramatically huffed and puffed to get them closed.

Fans stayed on Winfrey’s jacket, which appeared loose around her neck, and on her jeans, which looked like they would fall off her bones.

“Ozempic/GLP1, look so skinny, they look sick. Look how tiny her legs are. Jacket is sticking out, but you can tell her arms are toothpicks too. Not healthy at all. Have you seen the Osbornes lately??” said one person.

Another noted, “Why is she walking like that she looks so different with the weight loss.”

“She always struggled with her image. Now she’s just taking it too far,” wrote one critic.

While the internet debated pants and heels, Winfrey herself has been quietly showing how her lifestyle has evolved in other ways.

After Thanksgiving in 2025, she invited followers into her kitchen to reveal her approach to leftovers. Instead of towering plates, she assembled a modest turkey sandwich using Parker House rolls and cranberry sauce, proudly holding up the small portion for the camera.

The tiny plate seemed intentional — a reflection of the discipline that has shaped her approach to food after years of public weight struggles. Over time, Winfrey has spoken openly about the challenge of managing her size, once revealing that she had experimented with extreme fasting methods early in her career.

More recently, she acknowledged using weight-loss medication as one tool among several to maintain balance. She described the decision as freeing rather than shameful, explaining that the medically approved prescriptions helped quiet the constant mental chatter about food.

Exercise also plays a central role. Winfrey’s favorite activity is hiking, something she has enthusiastically introduced to friends and colleagues during trips around the world. Crew members documenting her travels have joked that the adventures sometimes feel like endurance training.

Those hikes hold deeper meaning as well. In 2021, Winfrey underwent double-knee replacement surgery. Gradually increasing the distance she could walk became part of her recovery, eventually leading to long treks across mountains and scenic landscapes.

Her renewed mobility helped shape the public image fans see today — someone moving freely, packing clothes that actually fit, and appearing genuinely energized by the process.

For someone whose weight journey has been dissected for decades, the Paris appearance carried a different tone. The chatter about heels, pants, and slim silhouettes echoed familiar conversations, yet Winfrey appeared unfazed — smiling beside King, laughing in the car, and continuing her routine of hikes, workouts, and portion-controlled meals.