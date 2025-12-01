‘Probably Had All the Baggy Skin Removed’: Oprah Winfrey Limits Comments as Fans Zero In on Her Reduced Appetite and Shrinking Waist After Weight Loss 

Oprah Winfrey’s idea of leftovers is right on track with her recent weight loss journey.

Following the Thanksgiving holiday, the 71-year-old media icon invited her followers into her kitchen in a new Instagram video, showing fans the leftovers she planned to enjoy over the next few days.

Oprah Winfrey’s shocking new video has fans stunned by what she eats to maintain her drastic weight loss. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Fans Accuse Oprah of ‘Paying’ Paparazzi to Snap New Off-Guard Gym Photos Amid Growing Doubt About Her Weight Loss Journey

In the video, Winfrey appeared relaxed and casual in her massive kitchen, wearing fitted pink workout pants and a navy blue top. She was makeup-free, with her hair pulled back from her face.

“What’s better than the actual Thanksgiving meal is the day after Thanksgiving,” the former talk show host explained to the camera. She then placed the small plate, the sandwich cut in half, into the camera’s view, adding, “And the perfect little turkey sandwich made with Parker rolls and cranberry sauce.”

The tiny plate featured a “little turkey sandwich” made with all her Thanksgiving favorites.

“Everyone, here’s to leftovers!” Winfrey said as she placed the top rolls on her sandwich, proudly showcasing the portion-controlled meal.

The OWN founder often limits the comment section on her posts, but this time she turned her comments completely off after posting her leftovers.

Fans quickly shared their views on her slim frame and even smaller portions.

“She looks awful. The rest of her may be getting slimmer, but her head is growing exponentially,” expressed one Daily Mail reader.

Zooming in on her plate, another said, “And this shows you how little she has to eat to maintain even that weight.”

Winfrey also caught heat for previously promoting weight loss plans with Weight Watchers, despite recently admitting to taking weight loss supplements. “Whoop de doo she finally got skinny. Congrats,” noted one person.

While one critic wrote, “Can’t stand this woman! Lied to everyone then finally admits she was on ozempic.” Another person added, “I mean if you just ate that little without using ozempic you would lose weight.”

A fifth observer wondered, “She’s had a lot of stuff done to her face too. Looks plastic and her forehead doesn’t move. Probably had all the baggy skin removed from the rest of her too.”

On a positive note, one supporter of Winfrey said, “She may have had work done, but she certainly looks great for 71. Glad she found something that works for her to control her weight.” Another said, “She’s a size 8-10 looks much better.”

The backlash and discourse surrounding Winfrey’s weight is rooted in the belief among some critics that she has been hypocritical. Winfrey had been a celebrity ambassador for Weight Watchers since 2015 and often attributed her weight loss to the program’s success.

Oprah just dropped a bombshell! 💥



She’s reportedly shed over 40 pounds—but the real shocker?



It wasn’t just diet or exercise. Was Ozempic her secret weapon all along? 👀



Let’s break down how she’s redefining weight loss👇🧵 pic.twitter.com/9sd9xCYreB — Craig Brockie (@CraigBrockie) October 24, 2024

However, in 2022, when her suddenly smaller frame began making headlines, fans grew suspicious that her results weren’t solely due to the calorie-counting platform.

In 2023, the Color Purple actress revealed to PEOPLE that she was taking a weight loss drug to help her finally manage her lifelong struggles with weight. “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing,” she said.

Winfrey later added, “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself,” explaining she had recommended weight loss drugs to others before choosing to take the medication herself.

Elsewhere in the interview, Winfrey shared that the use of a GLP-1 helped her reach her desired weight of 160 lbs, nearly 80 lbs down from her heaviest at 237 lbs.

After revealing she was using a GLP-1 to support her weight loss, Winfrey stepped down from her ambassador role with Weight Watchers. In February 2024, she announced she would not seek re-election to the board of directors, ending her official role with the company.