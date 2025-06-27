‘Oprah, Put That Skin Away’: Oprah Winfrey’s Dramatic Weight Loss Has Fans Doing a Double Take and Zooming In on Her Loose Skin

Oprah Winfrey made quite the impression during her recent arrival in Venice, Italy, where she joined fellow celebrities for what promises to be one of the most talked-about weddings of the year.

The media mogul was among the high-profile guests gathering ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s lavish nuptials, but it wasn’t just her presence that had people talking.

Oprah Winfrey impressed fans when she confidently displayed her sculpted abs in a cutout dress while attending Jeff Bezos’ wedding festivities in Venice. (Photo: @oprah/Instagram)

When Winfrey landed in the city known as the Queen of the Adriatic, arriving by private jet at Marco Polo Airport, she opted for casual comfort.

Sporting a white knit lounge set paired with matching sneakers, stylish shades, and a black headband, the O publisher effortlessly blended relaxation with fashion as she set foot in the iconic Italian locale.

She carried a cream tote that perfectly complemented her relaxed travel ensemble.

However, it was her later outfit change that truly caught the attention of onlookers and social media users alike.

Video footage shared by Toofabnews captured the moment Winfrey stepped onto a boat wearing a striking plum and white dress with dramatic side cutouts that showcased her sculpted midsection.

The response from admirers was immediate and enthusiastic. “Oprah looking good. Got a lil skin showing. I love it,” one person commented, while another simply stated, “Oprah looks beautiful.”

The positive reception to Winfrey’s confident display comes after years of her very public journey with weight management.

The beloved television personality and “The Color Purple” producer has been refreshingly transparent about her struggles and recent transformations, including her decision to embrace weight-controlling medications like Ozempic as part of her health regimen.

Winfrey has also been vocal about incorporating a dedicated workout routine alongside pharmaceutical assistance, crediting this combination for helping her achieve the body confidence to wear clothing she’s always dreamed of donning.

In April 2024, she celebrated finally fitting into a white Gianfranco Ferré shirt — known for its sharp collar and cuffs — after fitness helped her overcome previous fit struggles. She had previously struggled with the fit due to changes in her body, but her commitment to fitness helped her achieve the desired silhouette.

Despite the overwhelming positivity surrounding her Venice appearance, not all commentary has been supportive.

Fans familiar with Winfrey’s weight-loss journey as a former Weight Watchers ambassador say she may have gone too far this time — pointing to what appears to be loose skin.

“Her skin waved before her hands did,” one person joked after spotting the media maven waving to fans before boarding a boat.



Another added, “Oprah all skinny now yet still drinking that elite tea… and disconnected.”

A third commenter didn’t hold back: “Oprah, put that skin away. Ain’t nobody tryna see all that,” while others urged her to consider surgery. “I’d get that skin cut off me so fast,” one wrote.

Some critics have focused on perceived imperfections, with one detractor noting, “Yes, her arm fat is jiggling. So much for Ozempic.”

Interestingly, while many fans celebrated Winfrey’s confidence and style, others couldn’t help but notice who was missing from the festivities.

“Where’s Steadman? Gayle is there, of course,” one observer noted, referencing Winfrey’s longtime partner Stedman Graham’s notable absence while her best friend Gayle King was clearly visible among the wedding guests.

Another fan offered insight into the dynamic, explaining, “Stedman doesn’t like the limelight. He’s fine letting his woman do her.”

This observation speaks to the enduring strength of Winfrey and Graham’s relationship, which has spanned nearly four decades since they began dating in 1986. Their unconventional approach to partnership has clearly worked, with both maintaining their individual identities while supporting each other’s endeavors.