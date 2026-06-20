‘She Obliterated Him’: Trump Thought He Had a Brutal Comeback After Italian PM’s Denial — Then One Vicious Remark Finished Him Off

Donald Trump loves to tell a good story, true or false, especially when he’s the star of it.

Sources say the president has a habit of inflating his ties to celebrities, business leaders, and world figures to make himself look more admired than he actually is.

Therefore, it’s no surprise he made a bold claim following his return from this year’s G7 summit.

A boast about Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni completely blew up in his face, and she’s not having it.

Donald Trump’s boast that Giorgia Meloni begged for a photo quickly unraveled after the Italian leader fired back, calling his story “completely made up.” (Photos: Win McNamee/Getty Images; Giorgiameloni/Instagram)

Controversy erupted after Trump claimed Meloni had “begged” him for a photograph during the G7 summit in France.

According to the president, she wanted to take a photo with him so badly that he took pity on her.

The only problem is Meloni says that never happened.

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“She begged me to take a picture with her, “Trump said during an interview with Italy’s La7 television network, according to Reuters. “She wanted a picture with me so badly. I wouldn’t have taken it, but I felt sorry for her.”

He followed that up with a backhanded jab, adding, “She’s probably happy I talked to her. I didn’t have to talk to her.”

The remark stunned officials in Rome. It also prompted Meloni to respond in Italian out of frustration about the fabrication of the entire exchange.

“Donald Trump’s statements are completely fabricated,” she said, according to an English translation, in a video statement.

“I am frankly astonished. I don’t know why the president of the United States behaves like this towards his allies. It is not the first time, moreover.”

Meloni then criticized Trump’s approach to America’s allies.

Io e l’Italia non imploriamo mai. pic.twitter.com/sTpKlqWB67 — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) June 19, 2026

“I can only say it is disappointing that he does not show the same determination with the enemies of the West and of the United States, whose leaders he instead treats with far greater indulgence,” she said.

The Italian PM ended with a statement that quickly became the headline across Italy: “There is one thing he should remember: Neither I nor Italy ever beg.”

After seeing the online support for Meloni, many told her, “Get him, Georgia!” about Trump, who refused to be humiliated.

Trump woke up fuming on Saturday and headed straight to his Truth Social, delivering a brutal comeback at 8:24 a.m.

The 80-year-old president must have been barely awake when he typed her name incorrectly. He also claimed that Meloni wanted to take a picture with him to boost her poll ratings in Italy.

“Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni repeatedly asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France,” Trump began.

“She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!).”

He concluded, “Now, after the United States defeated Iran militarily, she wants to be friends again in order to get her “numbers up.” No thanks!!! President DJT.”

Meloni fired back at his “constant, unprovoked attacks” in her follow-up, calling them “senseless.”

“As for my popularity, being your friend has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you,” she wrote, as a warning to Trump.

She finished him off with one vicious remark, stating, “In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.”

The disagreement quickly turned into a diplomatic headache.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani canceled a scheduled trip to the United States. He called Trump’s remarks “serious and offensive.” He also said they insulted Meloni and the Italian people.

Le gravi e offensive parole del Presidente Trump nei confronti del Presidente del Consiglio Giorgia Meloni offendono tutta l’Italia. Per questo motivo ho deciso di annullare la mia visita negli Stati Uniti prevista per i prossimi 21 e 22 giugno. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) June 19, 2026

Another senior official, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, warned that Trump’s comments threatened the “historic relations” between Italy, Europe, and the United States.

He added that Trump’s “inappropriate outbursts” had made America less popular across Europe and damaged U.S. interests.

Facebook users quickly joined the debate.

One commenter declared, “Trump is always LYING.” Someone else added, “This man is insane in the membrain.” Many agreed that “She obliterated his [behind] with her response.

Two others said, “Brilliant reply, she’s on fire,” and “That’s how you handle that!”

“Good burn,” added one final commentator. “Trump’s approval /popularity is the lowest of any President with only his MAGA CULT ZOMBIES still blindly supporting him!”

The fallout surprised many observers because the two leaders once appeared to have a strong political relationship.

Meloni was the only European leader invited to Trump’s January 2025 inauguration.

Trump: "Meloni begged for a picture, I felt bad for her."



Meloni: pic.twitter.com/NSAWCczlGL — Winter (@LeftyWinter) June 20, 2026

Before taking office, he also welcomed her to Mar-a-Lago and repeatedly praised her afterward.

Trump once praised Meloni as “a fantastic leader and person” and “a beautiful young woman” after welcoming her to Mar-a-Lago and inviting her to his 2025 inauguration.

Disagreements over Iran and tariffs have strained the relationship. But Trump’s latest remarks have pushed the relationship to its lowest point yet.