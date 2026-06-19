‘He’s Unstable!’: Trump Has Odd Physical Encounter With Macron at G7 — And Then Does the Unthinkable When He Realizes Cameras Are Capturing All of It

It is becoming harder to ignore the questions surrounding President Donald Trump’s health.

The White House insists the 80-year-old commander in chief is in excellent physical and mental condition.

Yet nearly every public appearance produces another viral clip that leaves viewers questioning his balance, mobility, or awareness. Those moments are beginning to overshadow the administration’s repeated assurances.

Trump’s apparent attempt to grab Emmanuel Macron’s arm, and social media revives the notion that the president is feeble. (Photo: Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images)

The latest episode unfolded during a photo opportunity at the Palace of Versailles. Trump had arrived for a post-G7 dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Instead of focusing on diplomacy, social media became consumed by an awkward interaction between the two presidents descending a small set of steps.

Video circulating on Threads appears to show Trump reaching toward Macron’s arm while the leaders descended the stairs. Before making contact, Trump suddenly pulled his hand back. The quick motion immediately sparked debate online. Some viewers believe Trump was reaching for support before noticing the cameras. Others think Macron simply moved first and never realized the president had extended his hand. Either way, the brief exchange became the latest viral moment from Trump’s trip.

“He completely brushed him off! Trump is unstable. His selfish wife won’t even go with him to steady him,” one person wrote. Another commented, “He’s trying to appear that he’s joking, but Trump wasn’t. He can’t sit or stand, or descend or ascend steps without support anymore.” A third joked, “Trump is just used to being helped down steps and grabbed Macron by habit but caught himself and pulled away.”

Others were equally critical.

“His priority is his wife. Let Trump stumble,” one commenter wrote. Another said, “Trump looked so proud of himself for descending three steps.”

“Trump not looking too steady on his feet these days,” another person added.

The White House tried to counter the growing criticism by releasing its own version of the moment.

French President @EmmanuelMacron and Brigitte Macron welcome President Donald J. Trump to the Palace of Versailles in France for dinner. 🇺🇸🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/oKJ4GX288F — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 17, 2026

The official video runs slightly longer than the viral clip. It shows Trump greeting Macron beside the presidential vehicle. The two leaders exchange a front-handed embrace. Trump then hugs and kisses Brigitte Macron before the trio walks toward photographers. One noticeable difference quickly caught viewers’ attention.

The brief sequence in which Trump appears to reach toward Macron’s arm while walking down the steps is missing from the White House edit.

For an administration that has spent months pushing back against speculation about Trump’s health, the edit only fueled more suspicion.

‘Was He Wearing Oxygen?’: Trump Insists He’s Never Been Healthier, But Eagle-Eyed Fans Zoom In and Notice Something Doesn’t Look Right

‘Lies’: Trump Wants You to Think He’s Fine — But These Horrifying New Photos His Team Desperately Doesn’t Want You to See Tell a Very Different Story

Unfortunately for the White House, the awkward exchange at Versailles was only one of several uncomfortable moments during Trump’s visit to France.

Earlier in the summit, Trump made an entrance that critics described as classic Trump.

He arrived late to a G7 working session that was already underway. After shaking Macron’s hand, he looked around the room full of world leaders and declared, “I’m the boss.” The remark drew laughs before Trump turned toward members of the press and asked, “Would you like to stay for the meeting? It’s OK with me.”

The boast quickly made the rounds online and became another example critics cited of the president making himself the center of attention.

Then it was the time in that same meeting where, for at least a minute, he could not figure out how to raise his chair.

Another awkward moment came during the official G7 group photo. Trump appeared to drift away from the group before Macron had to motion him back into position. Cameras captured the French president directing Trump where to stand before photographers could take the picture.

Later, world leaders paused for another photo around the conference table. Macron gestured for everyone to face the photographers. Every leader turned except Trump. He remained staring straight ahead while the others posed. The delay lasted only a few seconds, but it became another viral clip.

Then came perhaps the summit’s most uncomfortable visual. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to help Trump step onto a platform for another group picture.

Moments later, Brigitte Macron approached the same platform. Trump did not offer the same courtesy. He appeared to place his hand on her shoulder, briefly knocking the much smaller French first lady off balance. The incident spread across social media instantly.

The scenes have revived Trump’s own past criticism of Barack Obama, whom he mocked for his energetic “bop” down Air Force One stairs. He called it unpresidential. Critics say the joke has come full circle. Obama, now in his 60s, still moves with ease. Trump continues to generate headlines every time he appears on the world stage.

For now, the White House insists the president is fit to serve. But the videos keep coming — and the questions aren’t going away.