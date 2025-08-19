‘Trump Never Fails to be an Embarrassment’: Italy’s Prime Minister’s Smile at Trump Didn’t Last Long; What She Did the Moment He Turned Away Goes Viral

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has stolen the spotlight away from Donald Trump without uttering a word.

She was among the European leaders who gathered at the White House on Aug. 18 to discuss the future of peace talks.

Clips from the diplomatic congregation have since become a hit among social media users who are hyper-focused on Meloni’s many facial expressions. At one point, Trump paid his foreign ally, dubbed “Karoline Leavitt of Italy,” a compliment by noting Italy’s lengthy list of previous administrations.

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni goes viral for rolling her eyes at Donald Trump’s compliment. (Photos: Win McNamee/Getty Images; Giorgiameloni/Instagram.

“They don’t last very long. You’ve lasted a long time. You could be there a long time,” he said of the official who was elected in 2022. Meloni smiled and chuckled as she batted her eyes at the Republican official. Trump, on the other hand, alternated between reading pre-planned remarks and making eye contact with her.

However, when his attention was no longer centered on the foreign leader, her joyful reaction shifted — Meloni rolled her eyes. A mixed offering of reactions surfaced online.

One tweet stated, “Giorgia Meloni, just ROLLED her eyes after chuckling at Trump’s joke. Trump never fails to be an embarrassment on the world stage,” inciting a litany of responses.

Meloni playing Trump nice then rolls her eyes 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/l4FChRE9XW — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) August 18, 2025

An anti-MAGA user tweeted that it was “humiliating. Even Italy’s PM can’t hide it — laughing, then rolling her eyes at Trump. Allies aren’t respecting him. They’re mocking him. America’s ‘leader’ is a global clown.” A second user declared, “She HATES him!!”

A third person wrote, “She looks like she is flirting with him.”

For others, though, her eyes told a much different story. “She obviously thinks he’s cute and fun and the eyeroll was playful. Get a life,” remarked a third tweeter.

A fourth individual alluded to Melon’s expressions as being flirty. They wrote, “Actually she looked up and to the right, that is a clear sign she is aroused by him.”

Do you think Giorgia Meloni is the only European leader that Donald Trump trusts and respects pic.twitter.com/qICbwGD9nI — Lee Patriot Hood (@Mofoman360) August 18, 2025

A fifth person commented, “If you watch Georgia’s press moments, she almost always rolls her eyes. It seems to be her thing.”

Speculation aside, Trump is a fan of Meloni. Days ahead of his January 2025 inauguration, he praised her for being a “fantastic woman.”

Their shared political views even prompted Trump to boast, “Everybody loves her and respects her. I can’t say that about many people,” when they met in April.