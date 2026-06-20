‘Is He Trying to Strangle the Guy?’: Trump’s Veterans Tribute Takes a Shocking Turn as Cameras Zoom In on the Prolonged Standoff

The whispers that President Donald Trump is experiencing a rapid physical decline keep getting louder.

Trump turned 80 on June 14, and critics say alarming signs of physical and mental decline continue to mount.

The latest example of Trump struggling to accept his age came during a ceremony at the White House.

U.S. President Donald Trump made D-Day about himself, sharing a series of bizarre posts about himself, the White House and Barack Obama. (Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Trump was given the special honor of paying tribute to one Afghanistan War veteran and two Vietnam War veterans.

Retired Army Maj. Nicholas Dockery, retired Marine Corps Maj. James Capers Jr., and late Marine Col. John W. Ripley received the Medal of Honor.

Cameras captured the president recognizing two former servicemen for their years of service.

But one unscripted moment during the June 18th ceremony quickly changed the mood in the room.

Things got more complicated when it came time to present Dockery with his medal.

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After Trump successfully placed the medal around Capers’ neck, he visibly struggled to do the same for Dockery.

Noticing he was holding up room to complete the simple task, Trump cracked a joke to the crowd.

“I’m going to do it a little differently,” he said. “I’m going to do it nicer.”

Images shared by photographer Tom Brenner show Trump abandoned the correct way to secure the clasp.

“I love how the camera person zoomed in when it was taking forever,” said one online observer.

Instead, he just tied the ribbon into a knot, making the medal look like a choker.

“That’s not coming off now,” Trump told the patiently waiting West Point graduate.

The crowd in the room instant broke into applause.

The clumsy interaction ended with a standing ovation. But the online reaction was a combination of mockery and second-hand embarrassment for the country.

“OMG did he just tie it in a knot?” one commentator wondered.

A second person ribbed the president for having difficulty with the medal. They tweeted, “The ribbons literally have a simple magnetic clasp, but click and release has grampa confused.”

“He’s doing it on purpose,” a third person claimed. “He’s jealous because he hasn’t received it.”

Trump struggles to clasp the Medal of Honor to Major Nicholas Dockery — and then ties it? pic.twitter.com/SjGwWXyoyS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 18, 2026

Meanwhile, others called Trump a “complete moron,” saying he failed at a task most kids master while tying their shoes.

Though others saw the moment much more violently.

“How awkward and feeble. I thought he was going to choke the guy. So sad and embarrassing,” expressed another Trump critic over the cringeworthy exchange.

Jokes at Trump’s expense flooded the platform.

Two comments about the struggling veteran read, “Is he trying to strangle that guy?” and “Poor guy was practically choking.”

Timer + Comparison



The highest award to those who risk their lives should be presented w/the utmost grace & gratitude



I had to pull an example of Obama & see a side by side



Thank U Aaron, for always keeping us informed. Our eyes tell us everything we need to know. pic.twitter.com/1cmDsn5jhR — Zyma (@ZymaAmyz) June 19, 2026

Another remark stated, “He deserves another Medal of Honor for surviving that attempted strangulation.”

The Medal of Honor is considered the nation’s highest military award and presidents have presented it since the early 1900s.

Trump has spent more than a decade comparing himself to former President Barack Obama, 64. Critics often accuse him of being obsessed with his predecessor.

Social media users frequently add to the rivalry with comparisons between the two men, even during Medal of Honor ceremonies.

One X user shared a side-by-side clip. One showed Obama smoothly presenting the Medal of Honor to a Marine veteran in 2014. The video contrasted it with footage of Trump’s much longer struggle during the recent ceremony.

Trump’s repeated public stumbles — from wandering during photo ops to rambling through speeches — are used as evidence he can no longer do the job.

Holy shit this is bad. What’s with the opening and closing of his mouth?