‘OMG’: Jenna Bush Hager Details the Moment George W. Bush Stunned Barack Obama With a Flirty Question About Michelle

Jenna Bush Hager took viewers by surprise during a recent segment when she opened up about her dad and Michelle Obama in a way no one saw coming.

While chatting with the former first lady on “Today with Jenna & Friends,” Hager recalled the time her father, former President George W. Bush, referred to Obama as his significant other at an event — a comment that’s still sparking reactions years later.

The lighthearted moment has fans revisiting the Bush-Obama friendship, a bond that’s always seemed unusually warm for Washington politics — and one that still leaves people wondering what really makes their connection tick.

Jenna Bush Hager drops a bomb on Michelle Obama about how her dad, George W. Bush, describes their friendship. (Photos: YouTube / TODAY with Jenna & Friends; Cooper Neill/WireImage)

Hager noted that there was “no more beloved relationship” than Obama’s friendship with her father, and she showed a sweet picture of Obama and Bush hugging as their spouses looked on.

Hager exclaimed, “Aw, look at that! Doesn’t it look like you’re about to read him a bedtime story?”

Obama replied, “But that’s how he makes me feel when we’re together, that I just want to hug him up. But he keeps me entertained when we’re seated together.”

Hager added that she and Bush ran into Barack Obama at an event last year, and Bush asked about his “girlfriend.”

“My dad was like, ‘How’s my girlfriend?’ as he walked off,” she recalled. She quickly changed the subject as Obama laughed.

“You know, he misses you,” said Jenna. “He can’t wait to see you again.”

After Obama asked if Bush was behaving himself, Hager replied, “No, he’s not.”

“He’s not behaving himself at all…he can’t help but always be a meme. He’s just a meme maker…he doesn’t know what a meme is, but he is one.”

Obama replied that Bush is a “living, breathing meme,” even “behind the scenes.”

A few fans of the show commented after seeing the clip, and they were surprised, given the current political climate.

“G-Dub and Michelle are the friendship duo we didn’t know we needed until we got it!” wrote one fan of the show. Another said, “Bush loves MO not because of media talk but because we could tell genuine interaction. Damn I miss this.”

A third said, “OMG i love this.”

The Obamas and the Bush family have been friendly in the years following Barack’s presidency. Many noted that despite their political differences, they have been able to be cordial and respectful of one another. “W loves himself some Michelle,” said a third person.

Another said, “I love how he slips her candy at events I have seen them together at or their little side smirks. You can tell those two have a true friendship. It’s nice to see.”

Jenna Bush Hagar sweetly tells Michelle Obama that her father, George Bush, misses her — the two always share a genuine bond whenever they reunite in public



🎥: @JennaAndFriends pic.twitter.com/4FrK0Xsh7D — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) November 4, 2025

Elsewhere during her interview on “Today,” Obama revealed what she thought about her husband saying his wife is “fine” after a voter flirted with him at an event.

“I heard you, girl,” said Obama to a woman in the New Jersey crowd. “Just settle down. I’m here to talk to everybody, not just you. I mean, you look cute. But I am married. Michelle’s fine, too!”

“That’s my man. He’s a cutie, too,” Mrs. Obama replied after watching the video with Jenna.

“The other part of the 60s, when your kids are launched and it’s us, finally. You look back at each other and go, ‘Oh, I love you. I remember you…There you are. Where have you been all these years?’ But he was having fun out there,” she continued.

Michelle and Bush have shared several lighthearted run-ins over the years that never fail to spark chatter — from him slipping her a mint at Sen. John McCain’s funeral to their warm hugs at the Smithsonian’s museum openings and White House reunions. They’ve been spotted laughing together at multiple state funerals, inauguration ceremonies, and public tributes, often stealing the spotlight with their easy chemistry.

Both have brushed it off as “genuine respect,” but fans still wonder if there’s more behind those familiar smiles and whispered jokes.