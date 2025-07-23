‘He Is Going to Stand Up for Her’: George W. Bush’s Fiery Response to Daughter Jenna Over Michelle Obama Has Fans Recalling the Exact Moment That Friendship Got Too Real

Former President George W. Bush’s fierce defense of Barack and Michelle Obama against divorce rumors has fans revisiting what they believe is the pivotal moment he became smitten with the former first lady. Social media erupted with playful theories and admiring comments about Bush’s protective stance toward Michelle, suggesting it reveals something deeper than political friendship.

The 43rd president’s passionate defense became public through his daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, who shared the family moment during Thursday’s “Today with Jenna & Friends.” The television host revealed how she decided to get her father’s perspective on swirling rumors about the Obamas’ marriage, only to receive an unexpectedly stern response that left no room for doubt about his feelings.

Bush’s defense of the Obama marriage has fans celebrating the candy moment that sparked his friendship with Michelle Obama. (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

“I remember I called my dad and I was like, ‘Have you heard this rumor?!’ And he was like, ‘I don’t believe it. It’s not true,'” Jenna revealed to her guest host Octavia Spencer and audience. She noted her father was “kind of mad” that she had even entertained the gossip enough to call him.

“He was like, ‘That isn’t true. I know them and it isn’t true,'” she remembered.

Bush’s protective reaction has sparked widespread discussion among fans on Facebook, with many interpreting his fierce loyalty through a playful lens.

“George got a crush on Michelle,” one said, while another elaborated, “It was said that Bush love Michelle. They are friends. He is going to stand up for her.”

“He has been consistently sweet on Michelle for over a decade. Who wouldn’t? She’s gorgeous. But I give George credit, he’s got good taste. His wife Laura Bush was a cutie pie too!” one comment read.

Some took the theories even further, with one user joking, “Former president George W. Bush love himself some Michelle Obama. He makes sure he brings her candy,” referencing one of the first times that sparked the two’s fondness for each other.

Despite the playful speculation, others focused on the substance of his defense, with one person noting, “George W Bush was a lousy president, although he will never be rated anywhere near as bad as Trump. However, since he obviously knows the Obama’s personally, he is doing the right thing here in shutting down rumors that they are divorcing.”

The friendship between Bush and Michelle Obama has become legendary in political circles, forged through protocol seating arrangements at state funerals and official ceremonies.

One pivotal moment was the grand opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture on September 24, 2016, where cameras captured a much commented on hug between them that first sparked widespread public fascination.

1st Lady Michelle Obama hugs Pres. George W.Bush at opening of @NMAAHC I was there for 1 of museums chief sponsors @BankofAmerica pic.twitter.com/XWw41G5nHO — David Hume Kennerly (@kennerly) September 24, 2016

Their relationship gained viral attention through memorable moments, including Bush passing Michelle a mint at Sen. John McCain’s funeral in September 2018 and again at Bush’s father’s funeral in December.

The candy pass between Michelle Obama and George W. Bush, mirroring the one that warmed our hearts during the funeral of John McCain. pic.twitter.com/TDnunfnL4E — Brenna Williams (@brennawilliams) December 5, 2018

These gestures became symbols of bipartisan decency in an increasingly polarized political landscape.

Bush explained their dynamic during a “Live with Jimmy Kimmel” appearance in April 2021, describing how he handles lengthy eulogies: “I go to a lot of funerals, and so does she. And because of protocol, I’m always stuck next to her or she’s always stuck next to me, and I get a little antsy during the long-winded eulogies, so I started cracking a few jokes, and you know, and she seemed to think they’re funny.”

Michelle has spoken warmly about their friendship, telling Jenna Bush Hager in a November interview, “He’s a beautiful, funny, kind, sweet man.”

She emphasized their shared values despite political differences: “Our values are the same. We disagree on policy, but we don’t disagree on humanity, we don’t disagree about love and compassion.”

The mainstream loves their friendship so much that People magazine did a pictorial spread on all the times they were caught hanging out together. Their collective reaction ranges from heartfelt appreciation for their bipartisan bond to tongue-in-cheek speculation about Bush harboring romantic feelings for the former first lady, turning what began as malicious gossip into celebration of an unlikely friendship that has captured America’s imagination.

Meanwhile, Barack and Michelle Obama directly addressed the divorce rumors during the July 16 episode of Michelle’s podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, handling the situation with characteristic humor. When Craig jokingly asked, “Wait, you guys like each other?” Barack quipped, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.”

The comments reflect how Bush’s bond with Michelle Obama has captured public imagination in ways that transcend typical political discourse. Fans continue to celebrate the candy-passing moments that made their unlikely friendship a cultural phenomenon, with many pointing to those sweet gestures as when America fell in love with their bipartisan chemistry.