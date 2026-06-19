‘He’s Shaking Right Now!’: Obama’s Brutal Message to Trump Closes Out His Star-Studded Grand Opening — A Final, Savage Blow He Won’t Recover From

The Obama Presidential Center in Chicago celebrated its opening ceremony on Thursday, June 18, attracting a star-studded crowd of big names.

Stevie Wonder, Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, Tom Hanks, Common, Jennifer Hudson, Steven Spielberg, Christina Aguilera and Stephen Colbert were just some of the famous faces at the grand opening.

Of course, Barack Obama was also in attendance with several former presidents, including Joe Biden, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush, but one petulant commander in chief was noticeably absent.

As the Obama Presidential Center prepares to open, Trump’s latest AI-generated attack sparked accusations that his long-running obsession with Barack Obama is far from over. (Photos by Alex Wong/Getty Images’; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

After Obama, Biden, Clinton, and Bush posed for a photograph, it quickly went viral, and the internet was in stitches upon noticing that President Donald Trump was missing from the picture.

Trump led the charge during Obama’s first run for president and made false, racist claims that he wasn’t born in the country, and Obama roasted the former “Apprentice” star to his face at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

The 80-year-old convicted felon continues to trash Obama on a regular basis, but critics dragged him for being the only former president to skip the historic event.

A user shared the photo on Threads with the caption, “All the cool kids are at the Obama Presidential Opening!”

All of the cool kids are at the Obama Presidential Center grand opening! 💙 pic.twitter.com/TkOBWuGv6d — 💙Brittney💙 (@AZ_Brittney) June 18, 2026

The event also featured performances by Wonder, Hudson, Common, Springsteen, and Legend, as well as Marc Antony, Tems, Bono, and Eddie Vedder.

Trump recently hosted his 80th birthday celebration at the White House with a UFC fight on the South Lawn.

Predictably, several fistfights broke out among the uncouth MAGA crowd at the event, and multiple acts declined to perform or canceled appearances at his now-canceled Freedom 250 concerts for America’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The Obama Presidential Center opening was superior in every way, and folks on social media took note as they responded to the viral photograph.

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Some comments are sure to send Trump on a late-night social media tirade, as many noted the contrast between the Obama event and the felonious, twice-impeached president’s celebration.

Trump attacked the Obama Presidential Center earlier this month on Truth Social by sharing an AI image of a the building surrounded by trash with the caption, “The Barack Hussein Obama Library, in 10 years, when fully matured!”

Fans predicted Trump also would have a meltdown over Obama’s museum opening, while others slammed his UFC birthday smash.

“The opening of the Obama Presidential center is everything Trump’s Freedom 250th celebration will never be,” wrote one.

“Thank you for not inviting Trump — he is such a hateful man who divided this country. Thank you for bringing civility back Mr. President,” added another.

Another fan wrote, “This was the best 250-year celebration you will see this year! Such great speeches and entertainment, giving us back hope. It was Amazing!”

“I just know Trump is shaking right now after the embarrassing sausage fest that went on in the White House last week,” noted one.

One fan left a short, concise post that may send the former reality TV star over the edge should he see it. “Real presidents. Real First Ladies. Nice.”

“I’m so pleased Trump wasn’t invited. That racist and birther shouldn’t be anywhere near the Obama Center because he taints/ruins everything,” added another informed fan.

Former first lady Michelle Obama also gave a moving speech that moved her husband and the crowd to tears, but it was a swipe at Trump that had everyone in stitches.

As Michelle listed her husband’s accomplishments during his two presidential terms, she added, “winning a peace prize,” and the crowd hollered as folks were reminded of Trump stealing the award from Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado.

Obama closed out the event by thanking his friends. Then came the photo — a tribute to every living president and their contributions. Every one except Trump.

“To George and Laura, Bill and Hillary,” Obama wrote. “We’re grateful for your friendship, counsel, and devotion to this country. And to Joe and Jill, thank you for being on this journey with us.”

To George and Laura, Bill and Hillary — we're grateful for your friendship, counsel, and devotion to this country. And to Joe and Jill, thank you for being on this journey with us. pic.twitter.com/OqBPd7ujLF — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 18, 2026

One fan replied, “A picture worth a thousand words. A certain crybaby will forever remain a stain in American history.”

The 19-acre museum features exhibits of Obama’s historic presidency, a basketball court, and a public library branch.

The Obama Presidential Center also has sprawling green spaces equipped with picnic areas with BBQ pits, a fruit and vegetable garden, and a playground. It opens on Juneteenth.