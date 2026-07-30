‘It Was the Dumbest!’: Trump Flies Into a Rage on Live TV When Obama Forces a Brutal Comparison — Trump Spirals So Hard He Accidentally Buries His Most Important Ally On the Spot

President Donald Trump’s wildly bizarre obsession with former President Barack Obama was on full display again during a phone interview with what critics call his state propaganda mouthpiece Fox News.

But the real head scratcher? Trump crowing that Israel “would not exist” without him.

Trump has repeatedly ranted and raved about the nuclear deal with Iran that Obama and several other countries helped broker in 2015.

As the Obama Presidential Center prepares to open, Trump’s latest AI-generated attack sparked accusations that his long-running obsession with Barack Obama is far from over. (Photos by Alex Wong/Getty Images’; Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

After Trump won the 2016 election, he pulled the U.S. out of the agreement in 2018, opening the way for Tehran to accelerate its uranium enrichment program.

The Council on Foreign Relations says the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, significantly restricted the Islamic Republic’s nuclear ambitions “in exchange for sanctions relief.”

‘This Will Piss Trump Off’: Trump Seethes, Tries to Get Even After Obama’s Low Blow— Then Makes an Embarrassing Mistake He Can’t Take Back

During the Fox interview on Tuesday, July 28, Trump bragged, “I terminated that horrible deal made by Obama.”

“It was the worst, dumbest deal,” Trump continued gaslighting.

“It was the road to a nuclear weapon and if they had a nuclear weapon, you wouldn’t have Israel around,” Trump unconvincingly insisted.

“Frankly if I weren’t president of the United States, Israel today would not exist,” he gloated.

Social media exploded, pointing out the obvious and lambasting Trump’s gaslighting.

“FFS. He terminated a deal that was working, and now we’re at war,” an X user stated.

Another agreed, “He ripped up the JCPOA, he ripped up NAFTA, how’s that working out? Petulant child!”

Trump:



“I terminated the horrible deal made by Obama. The worst dumbass deal… Frankly, if I were not President of the U.S., Israel today would not exist.” pic.twitter.com/JOkfXq47wZ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 28, 2026

Trump, with help from Israel, launched an unapproved and deadly war on Iran on Feb. 28 with no clear objective, strategy, or endgame in sight.

After a fragile ceasefire imploded, Trump renewed attacks on Tehran for the past two weeks, but has now paused them after military brass warned about the depletion of U.S. munitions in the Mideast.

This poster joked, “Obama on the brain he couldn’t lift Obama’s jock. What a f-cking little man.”

X user Major Moves agreed, posting “Say what now?” above a meme of actor Robert Downey Jr. saying, “Don’t threaten me with a good time.”

Still another posted a meme of Trump in a straight jacket with the caption, “Severe case of BODS – Biden Obama Derangement Syndrome.”

This poster was serious in pointing out the truth.

“Can’t own up and talk about what HE has done…has to continually throw shade and blame to those in the past. Obama’s deal means nothing now. The fact that you have us in a bottomless pit of a war is what matters. Take responsibility for your actions.

Trump: "You know what the Iranians did? They laughed at Obama and they said he's a stupid son of a bitch." pic.twitter.com/2l712bUV2d — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 17, 2026

Others piled on to remind Trump of the cost of war he launched with ally Israel Prime Mininister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Also, if you weren’t president, hundreds of thousands of people would still be alive (Covid+your wars) If only you didn’t exist.”

So far at least 18 Americans have died in Trump’s ongoing military campaign on Iran and at least 450 have been injured.

First, Trump claimed his war was about regime change and Tehran’s ballistic missile capabilities. But within a week he switched course and claimed it was to prevent the hardline Islamic regime from developing a nuclear weapon, which he insisted they would have had one within a week, if he didn’t launch his military campaign.

His former National Intelligence Director Tulsi Gabbard disputed that assertion during congressional hearings in April when she claimed the Iranians were months, if not years away, from developing a full-scale nuclear weapon, according to intelligence assessments.

Trump’s current quagmire in the Mideast follows a 12-day war last June against Tehran, after which Trump crowed for weeks that he had annihilated the country’s nuclear program.