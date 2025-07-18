‘George Is Going to Come for Anyone Talking About Michelle’: George W. Bush’s Daughter Says Dad Lost It When Asked About Michelle and Barack Obama

Former President George W. Bush wasn’t having any of the divorce speculation swirling around Barack and Michelle Obama, and he made his feelings crystal clear when his own daughter dared to bring up the rumor mill chatter.

The 43rd president’s protective stance toward his unlikely friendship with the former first lady has become the talk of social media, revealing just how deep their bond runs despite their political differences.

The revelation came courtesy of Bush’s daughter, Jenna Bush Hager, who shared the intimate family moment during the Thursday, July 17, episode of her show, “Today with Jenna & Friends.”

George W. Bush had a shocking reaction when asked about the Obama family. (Photos by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images; @barackobama/Instagram)

The television host recounted how she initially fell for the online speculation about the Obama marriage and decided to get her father’s take on the swirling rumors.

“I remember I called my dad and I was like, ‘Have you heard this rumor?!’ And he was like, ‘I don’t believe it. It’s not true,'” Jenna revealed to her guest host Octavia Spencer and audience, People reports.

The 43-year-old noted that her father was “kind of mad” that she had even entertained the gossip enough to call him about it.

“He was like, ‘That isn’t true. I know them and it isn’t true,'” Bush Hager added.

The speculation about the Obama marriage reached fever pitch in January when Michelle chose not to attend two high-profile events with her husband, including President Jimmy Carter’s funeral and Donald Trump’s second inauguration.

Barack and Michelle Obama directly confronted these rumors during the July 16 episode of Michelle’s podcast with her brother Craig Robinson, handling the situation with characteristic humor. Craig jokingly asked, “Wait, you guys like each other?” while Barack quipped, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.”

The friendship between George W. Bush and Michelle Obama has become legendary in political circles, transcending party lines in ways that seem increasingly rare. Their bond was forged at state funerals and official ceremonies where protocol seats them near each other.

Bush explained how their friendship developed during a “Live with Jimmy Kimmel” appearance in April 2021, sharing his habit of making jokes during lengthy eulogies.

“Here’s the thing: I go to a lot of funerals, and so does she. And because of protocol, I’m always stuck next to her or she’s always stuck next to me, and I get a little antsy during the long-winded eulogies, so I started cracking a few jokes, and you know, and she seemed to think they’re funny. So I’m delighted,” Bush told Kimmel.

Their friendship gained viral attention through memorable mint-passing moments at Sen. John McCain’s funeral in September 2018 and former President George H.W. Bush’s funeral in December.

Michelle later spoke about these gestures during her book tour in San Jose, California, saying, “He has the presence of mind and the sense of humor to bring me a mint. And he made it a point to give me that mint right then and there, and that’s the beauty of George Bush.”

The candy pass between Michelle Obama and George W. Bush, mirroring the one that warmed our hearts during the funeral of John McCain. pic.twitter.com/TDnunfnL4E — Brenna Williams (@brennawilliams) December 5, 2018

During a November interview with Jenna Bush Hager on “Today,” according to People, Michelle explained their dynamic, “I’d love if we as a country could get back to the place where we didn’t demonize people who disagreed with us. Because that’s essentially the difference between Republicans and Democrats. We’re all Americans.”

She described Bush in remarkably warm terms, saying, “He’s a beautiful, funny, kind, sweet man.” Michelle had previously told Jenna about sitting with her father at various events, noting that “Our values are the same. We disagree on policy, but we don’t disagree on humanity, we don’t disagree about love and compassion.”

George W. Bush echoed these sentiments during a 2021 CBS “Sunday Morning” interview: “I think it’s a problem that Americans are so polarized in their thinking that they can’t imagine a George W. Bush and a Michelle Obama being friends.”

People readers have rallied behind their friendship, with one Facebook follower perfectly capturing the sentiment: “Now you know George is going to come for anyone talking about Michelle .. that’s his best friend .. don’t play.”

Another said, “He’s right and I don’t blame him, I have never seen such lying and propaganda ever!”

Still some claimed they were skeptical about their friendship, writing, “Very strange that Bush is so buddy buddy with the Obamas” and “Yeah, I remember W giving Michelle special candy. Whatever.”

On Yahoo! Entertainment one commenter noted, “I absolutely love that they have such a warm and honest relationship! So refreshing to see two side working together instead of what we have now.”

The Bush family’s fierce defense of the Obamas demonstrates how genuine relationships can flourish across the political divide, offering a refreshing reminder that respect and friendship need not be casualties of partisan politics.