‘Love It!’: Michelle Obama Stole the Spotlight at the Presidential Center Opening — And Then She Did Something So Heartfelt it Brought Barack to Tears

The grand opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago delivered no shortage of viral moments.

Celebrities, political heavyweights, and several former presidents gathered to celebrate the long-awaited milestone that took 10 years to complete.

From surprise reunions and candid interactions to standout fashion moments and emotional tributes, social media users had plenty footage to dissect from the June 18th celebration flooded timelines throughout the day.

Performances by The Roots, Stevie Wonder, and Christina Aguilera, were also part of the ceremony.

But it was ‘s speech that had Barack and everyone around the world watching in tears.

Michelle Obama delivers an emotional speech to Barack Obama at the opening of the Obama Presidential Center. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The former first lady wore a pinstriped suit with her braided hair pulled back into a bun.

She approached the mic and let everyone know to get ready by joking, “I got my tissue in hand. I don’t know about all of you.”

Michelle went on note the beautiful day before sending love to the workers who contributed to creating the campus.

She also thanked former Presidents and first ladies Joe and Jill Biden, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and George W. and Laura Bush, who were all in attendance. She thanked them for their service and “constant friendship and support of our family.”

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Daughters Sasha and Malia came next, whom Obama said “will always be my babies.

“Even though we’re no longer playing hide and seek on the South Lawn with Bo or hosting sleepovers in the solarium,” Michelle said. “You both have grown into such brilliant and beautiful young women, making your way out there in the world. Thank you for bringing so much joy and spirit and energy to a life you had no voice in choosing. And for making us proud every step of the way.”

After she turned her attenttion to Barack to sing him his praises, the handkerchiefs came out.

“Please indulge me for a moment,” Michelle added. “Because I’m going to take a little time to do something that I know my husband will not do today, and that is to fully sing his praises.

“Barack, you gotta look at me,” she said. Barack nearly refused as he shook his head with a smile as the crowd laughed.

“You told me all those years ago that you couldn’t promise me the world, but you could promise me an interesting life. And of course, you outdid yourself and managed to give me both,” she said.

“I know it hasn’t always been easy, but there hasn’t been a single second through this experience that standing by your side hasn’t left me in awe,” she said as Barack began to cry.

“Eight years in the Crucible, and not once did you melt from the heat,” she continued. “Not once did you let it harden you. Instead, you used it to reveal your truest essence, your stubborn optimism and unflinching courage, your dazzling brilliance and unpretentious decency, your ferocious work ethic and absolutely unshakable moral fiber.”

The crowd applauded while cameras captured many wiping away tears in their eyes over Michelle’s words.

Michelle Obama: I'm going to take a little time to do something that I know my husband will not do today, and that is to fully sing his praises. Barack, you gotta look at me



Barack Obama: No. I’m going to look down. pic.twitter.com/fUUYzf0uFd — Acyn (@Acyn) June 18, 2026

She then went on to note the unprecedented racism Barack had to deal with as the first Black president.

“And to do it all as the first, and the higher standard that comes with all that,” she exclaimed before noting the questions about his birthplace, which forced him to present his birth certificate.

“The claims that a U.S. senator and constitutional law expert wasn’t qualified for the job,” she continued. “The lies about your birthright, your faith, your patriotism, the outrage when you stated the biological fact that if you’d had a son, that he too, would be Black.”

Michelle went on to list her husband’s extraordinary accomplishments during his presidency, such as saving the auto industry and keeping Americans safe from Ebola, finding Osama bin Laden, winning the Nobel Peace Prize (she emphasized the word “winning” in a dig to the Award-stealing Trump), legalizing gay marriage and comforting the nation during tragedies.

“And you did it all with such grace and class and cool that you made the hardest job in the world look like a walk in this beautiful park,” she added.

“Barack, there are no words to express how proud I am, of the way you showed up and continue to show up every single day,” she said as her voice cracked.

“It has been an honor to be by your side. You have made me a better person and have given us all an example that we should strive to emulate. And I hope you know there is truly no higher calling than that.”

After a clip of the speech was shared on social media, several folks remarked that they cried as they praised the Obamas.

“Such class,” wrote one. “Such a love affair. How lucky we were to have them in the White House.”

“There will never be a time that hearing this woman speak doesn’t make me drop everything I’m doing and listen. I love them,” added one.

One fan noted the current state of affairs in the country. “Is anyone else sobbing because this is so beautiful and because we no longer have this brilliance and decency leading our country?”

“What a speech,” replied another. “What a tribute. This is what love looks like.”

Barack seems to be embracin the more vulnerable parts of life after the White House.

Michelle previously made her husband of 33 years shed tears while on stage during a ceremony before the grand opening.

“He didn’t know it existed until just a few minutes ago. Marion would have been so proud,” she told the crowd. “She was proud of the man of her son-in-law and the man he is and has been to his family. “Always dreaming probably way to big but always pulling it off.”

Barack finally found the words to speak for himself, noting that he was “a little shaken up.”

He said, “Because I loved my mother-in-law, and she made a home for Michelle and Craig, not with a lot. But with a lot of love and hope and perspective. They represent, to me, what’s best about this country.”

The legendary Stevie Wonder performed at the opening with John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Common and Jennifer Hudson. The Roots opened the ceremony as the house band.

The Obama Presidential Center will be open to the public on Juneteenth.