‘It’s Three GOATs Left’: Drake Has Fans Replaying ‘Iceman’ After Catching the Kendrick Lamar Bars He Secretly Twisted

Drake has the hip-hop community buzzing over “Iceman” and his fired-up lyrics.

The “Make Them Remember” rapper bounced back from a rough two years by releasing the 18-track album.

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Drake pulled off the surprise release of “Iceman” along with two additional projects, “Habibti” and “Maid of Honor,” on May 15.

His main objective: taking aim at anyone who counted him out amid his 2024 feud with Kendrick Lamar, the Compton native included among the targets.

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Speaking of his rap rival, Drake lobbed veiled jabs at Lamar by hijacking the “Not Like Us” emcee’s wordplay. The songs that warped Lamar’s wit detonated in listeners’ ears, who immediately clocked Drake’s intentions.

Was it a clever maneuver? That’s debatable and greatly influenced by which artist a given fan supported during their volley of diss records.

Were the flips a scheme to generate hype for “Iceman” while simultaneously reminding people that he moves at his own pace? Probably so — and he grabbed their attention without once name-dropping Lamar.

Here are five tracks and lyrics that may have fans reconsidering the saying, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

🧊🚨JUST IN: A compilation showing where Drake switched every diss Kendrick Lamar had towards him right back at Lamar on ICEMAN has been released. https://t.co/9jTeqKUPxC — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) May 18, 2026

‘Ran to Atlanta’

Drake raps, “Outside is back to what it was, you know what I’m sayin’?/ Atlanta’ll tell you ’bout my run, you know what I’m sayin’? /Ask Pluto, Bank, or 21, you know what I’m sayin’?”

It’s no coincidence that Drake enlisted Atlanta superstar Future for the track, too.

Lamar let off a stinging declaration about Drake on “Not Like Us” when he said, “You run to Atlanta when you need a check balance… You called Future when you didn’t see the club/ Lil Baby helped you get your lingo up/ 21 gave you false street credit/ Thug made you feel like you a slime in your head…”

‘Make Them Remember’

Early on, Drake raps, “Talkin’ about hiding’ the Bible, maybe y’all should read a page.” He then ends the song by saying, “What is is? The braids?/ Even when I cut ’em, I could never fade/ I mean, it’s Drizzy Drake.”

He, again, pulled inspiration from “Not Like Us” bars, “I’m finna pass on this body, I’m John Stockton/ Beat you a– and hide the Bible if God watchin’.”

Drake then revisited Lamar’s “Euphoria” diss, where he rapped, “Cutthroat business, you got shit twisted/ What is it? The braids?”

‘Make Them Pay’

Drake fires off, “F–k a big three anyway, there was too many chefs in the kitchen/ It was a mess to begin with, yeah/ And now they got a new GOA and we gotta test the position.”

Lamar provoked him by saying, “It’s three GOATs left, and I seen two them kissin’ and huggin’ on stage” on “Euphoria.” A step back, before the 2024 beef, Lamar rapped, “Motherf–k the big three, n–ga, it’s just big me, n-gga,” on “Like That” with Future and Metro Boomin.

‘2 Hard 4 The Radio’

Drake trolls with, “I got a mic to use, to talk bad about you p–sies, I don’t like you fools/ Got Oakland show tonight, baby.”

Lamar’s “Not Like Us” bars: “You think the Bay gon’ let you disrespect Pac, n–ga?/ I think that Oakland show gon’ be your last stop, n–ga.”

‘Make Them Know’

Drake took a jab from Lamar downplaying his discography to heart. He responded, “How do they say they got classics, if it’s s–t that you never revisited?/ And if that’s the s–t you resisted, then why am I boss of the business?”

On “Euphoria,” Lamar raps, “Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one.”

These insults scratch the surface, and Kendrick Lamar is one of the handful of notable artists whom Drake calls out. Press play and see if you can figure out the rest.