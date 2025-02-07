‘The Ego Is Killing Him’: Charlamagne Tha God Blames Kendrick Lamar’s Success for Kanye West’s Outrageous Online Meltdowns

After a brief hiatus from X, Kanye West returned with a series of controversial and alarming tweets this week. Many of his posts touched on topics ranging from Kamala Harris, his friendship with Donald Trump and Elon Musk, having “DOMINION” over his wife, and most recently, protesting for Sean “Diddy” Combs to be released from jail.

In light of his recent posts on X, Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” believes he knows the reason behind Kanye’s recent spectacle — a desire for attention, more specifically, a desire to divert attention from Kendrick Lamar. Charlamagne elaborated on his perspective on Feb. 7 during a discussion with his co-hosts on the popular radio show.

Charlamagne calls out Kanye for latest antics and what the radio host claims is being jealous of Kendrick Lamar’s success. (Photos: @cthagod/Instagram, Joseph Okpako/WireImage, Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Charlamagne started the conversation by addressing Ye’s sudden support for Combs’ after posting messages like “FREE PUFF” along with others. Combs is currently in prison awaiting trial.

He said, “You know, if he wants to ride for Diddy, nothing wrong with that, that’s on him. But we do realize Kanye has been acting out all week because he’s envious of Kendrick’s moment, right?”

Jess Hilarious, co-host of “The Breakfast Club,” mentioned Ye’s recent claims that he was diagnosed with autism and that he is not actually bipolar. However, Charlamagne dismissed these claims.

“That’s just attention seeking,” Charlamagne asserted. “He’s doing that because he’s envious of Kendrick’s moment. He wishes this was him, because Kendrick is having a moment for being a prolific artist who took out his number one opp, Drake. Kanye wishes that was him in this moment, so he’s been doing all these antics for attention all week because he’s trying to get people to do exactly what they’re doing right now, and that’s talking about him. But Kanye, that is a sideshow compared to what Kendrick did on Sunday at the Grammys and what Kendrick is going to do this Sunday at the Super Bowl.”

Continuing the conversation, Jess Hilarious addressed Kanye and Bianca’s shocking Grammys appearance. On the red carpet, Censori made headlines after she took off her jacket and rocked an “invisible” mini-dress with no clothes under, exposing her body to the paparazzi.

In response to that, Charlamagne fawned over Kendrick Lamar’s historic five Grammy wins.

“All these antics are cheap, meanwhile you got people on that stage being rewarded for their art the way that you used to, Kanye,” Charlamagne stated. “Kendrick Lamar got rewarded five times for a diss record to your number one opp, you wish that was you. … We don’t care, Kanye.I don’t care that you’re a billionaire, there’s plenty of corny-ass billionaires.”

Charlamagne may be on the right track because in a Feb. 2 interview on “The Download” with Justin Laboy, Kanye had a slightly disappointed reaction to Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar defeating their shared nemesis, Toronto rapper Drake, in a rap beef last year.

He said, “With Kendrick, I was like, ‘Man, why you — you killed my nemesis? Where’s the movies if it ain’t no Drake?’ Or at least he took him down for a little bit.”

Laboy asked Ye if he thought Kendrick ended Drake. He replied, “Yeah, for now. You can’t ever count out Steph Curry. That man might get 200 points in one song.”

Ye and Drake have had an on-again-off again beef for a number of years. It started to brew around 2018 when Ye’s artist Push T won a rap battle against Drake by exposing that he has a secret son named Adonis. In the following years, Ye and Drake’s beef has continued to swell over musical differences and issues of loyalty.

As for Charlamagne’s theory, fans had mixed opinions on whether they agreed.

One said, “I actually agree. Going into a manic episode because the ego is killing him.”

Someone who didn’t agree said, “This got nothing to do with kendrick, ye is just insane.”

A third who remained neutral wrote, “This s–t is really sad to see man lmao.”