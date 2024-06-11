‘She Ain’t Let That Purse Go’: Shocking Video of Sexyy Red Wielding Metal Pole During Airport Brawl Goes Viral as Rapper Faces Charges After Arrest

Fans of rapper Sexyy Red want her to consider cleaning up her image now that a viral video purportedly showing her involved in an airport brawl has surfaced online.

According to TMZ, the St. Louis rapper was arrested on June 8 at the Liberty Newark International Airport on charges of disorderly conduct. The outlet has since obtained surveillance footage revealing several people believed to be part of her entourage engaged in a melee with another group near the doors of a jet bridge.

Rapper Sexxy Redd faces charges after weilding a metal pole during brawl at Newark Airport. (Photos: Sexyyred/Instagram; TMZ)

Multiple people are seen pulling at and tumbling over each other as a male flees the fracas. At one point, a woman believed to be the “SkeeYee” rapper in black sweats and a red bonnet grabs a metal stand and appears read to strike someone off camera with it. A man eventually pushes her aside, and she falls to the ground without ever hitting anyone with the object.

Several individuals who were already on the ground continued to tussle as agents moved swiftly to close the doors to the jet bridge. It is unclear what ignited the flared tempers or if those who were charged with assault were connected to the 26-year-old.

At least one victim was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital. Red nor her team has released an official statement regarding the matter.

Sexy Redd getting into fight at Newark Airport pic.twitter.com/9x2dptWSZ9 — 27K🥶 (@27Krec999) June 11, 2024

She did however confirm her arrests on social media. “Good morning, I just got out,” she said in a video shared to her Instagram Story over the weekend. The short clip showed her inside a vehicle with others after being picked up from jail. She also showed her belongings that were placed in clear bags.

A separate post in her story read, “To the people that was in that altercation at the airport please dm me so I can replace yo phone!!”

Sexxy Red confirms she was arrested as video of airport brawl surfaces. (Photos: TMZ.)

Fans were largely unsurprised by the incident but hoped that she is capable of turning over a new leaf. “Sis bout to be taking that Greyhound to them shows cause they will put you on a no fly list in a minute,” read a comment.

“She lucky she was pushed back from a Potential lawsuit,” wrote someone else. A third person tweeted, “Sexyy Red is a street girl , fame and money can’t take that from her. I hope she improve because of her fans.”

One other observer who noted thar Sexyy Red never let go of her Louis Vitton purse, writing, “she ain’t let that purse go.”

Chile, #SexyyFree



Rap superstar Sexyy Red was arrested at the Newark airport after an altercation due to someone taking an unauthorized photo. pic.twitter.com/DSChsbUEhW — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) June 10, 2024

The self-proclaimed “ghetto hoochie” became a breakout star in 2023 when her raunchy anthem “Pound Town” became all the craze. She has since been taken under the wing of Drake, who has shown support by bringing her onstage during some of his performances.

Sexyy Red most recently caused a raucous online stir when she twerked onstage for country music star Zach Bryan when he performed in her hometown.