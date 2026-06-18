‘Scandal’ Creator Shonda Rhimes Thought Nobody Would Notice — Then Her Secret About Obama’s Presidential Center Got Dragged Into the Open

Legendary “Scandal” show creator Shonda Rhimes has her hands tied up in the grand opening of Barack Obama’s Presidential Center in Chicago.

The 19-acre space is about more than his years as the first Black president, as each installation captures what he accomplished and what he had to overcome.

The Center opens on June 19, which is Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the day in 1865 that enslaved Texans were freed.

Obama Staffer breaks down Shonda Rhimes’ close involvement with developing the Barack Obama Presidential Center. (Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Tickets are sold out, but guests will still be able to explore the campus and the library.

Other highlights include the sweeping Sky Room, an NBA-grade basketball court, and community spaces where locals can grill, and kids can enjoy the playground.

The public is also eager to see glimpses of Michelle Obama’s fashion, the 225-foot museum tower, and the stunning replica of the Oval Office.

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A Brut. journalist caused a bunch of chaos online after an early visit this month.

A viral video from the outlet claimed that “Shonda Rhimes donated the Oval Office set from Scandal, the same one fictional President Fitzgerald Grant called home for seven seasons. Now it’s part of the Obama Presidential Center Museum.”

But Obama’s team says that’s not exactly true.

Not gonna lie, this is a badass museum donation.



🇺🇸 Shonda Rhimes donated the Oval Office set from Scandal, the same one fictional President Fitzgerald Grant called home for seven seasons.



Now it’s part of the Obama Presidential Center Museum pic.twitter.com/Z17eq17T4M — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) June 4, 2026

When Rhimes created the fictional version of the White House in “Scandal,” she took a page from Michael S. Smith’s 2010 redecoration of Obama’s Oval Office.

Smith’s neutral palette won praise for its unique touches, including Native American pottery and a rug featuring quotes from Martin Luther King Jr. and other notable Americans.

The Obamas requested the Oval Office and the White House be filled with work by pioneering Black artists, just as they have for the upcoming Center.

But the Resolute Desk is not the same.

Michael Strautmanis, a trusted Obama adviser who has worked alongside Barack and Michelle Obama for decades, said viewers are still in for a real treat.

But he shut down a claim about Obama and Rhimes’ partnership.

In an exclusive interview with Atlanta Black Star, he insisted, “That’s not true,” in response to a viral post claiming the furniture in the Oval Office was donated by Rhimes.

A picture of the Oval Office – In The Obama Presidential Center. (Photo by the Obama Foundation.)

“Love this but This is not the Oval Office from Scandal,” Rhimes admitted herself on Threads this month.

She confessed, “This is the exact Oval Office of President Barack Obama. I did not donate the Scandal set. I donated the funds to make a replica of 44’s office. And I was proud to do it.”

Rhimes’ ABC show, “Scandal” followed crisis manager Olivia Pope and her team as they cleaned up Washington’s biggest scandals. Similar to what the current administration is experiencing.

The hit series ran for seven seasons with Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn as fictional President Fitzgerald Grant.

The show’s Oval Office became one of its most iconic sets. It served as the backdrop for many of the series’ most memorable arguments, speeches, and monologues.

Including that one discussion about Vermont.

However, Rhimes’ involvement with Obama’s Presidential Center goes beyond the Oval Office exhibit.

Strautmanis also revealed that the TV creator served on an advisory committee that helped Obama’s team shape the Center’s inspiring story.

“Something that has some realness to it,” he explained. “When you go to the museum, you’re really participating in a story. It’s not just a lot of random things. It begins at a place, and it ends at a place.”

He described Rhimes an invaluable adviser and praised her “significant” donation and support to the Obama Foundation.

The former White House aide credited her with helping shape the Center’s overall story and vision, as well as the dozens of films displayed inside the Center.

“We would bring films … ideas … the narrative and the story arc to her, and she would give us advice on it,” said the Obama staffer. “It was this really interesting mix.”

The team also worked with accessibility experts to make sure visitors of all abilities could fully experience the center.

“We have people who want to make sure it’s relevant and fun, and that it really pulls people in,” Strautmanis explained. “So Shonda Rhimes was a really critical part of that mix.

He added, “I think that she exemplifies this idea that is so important to the Obamas and who they represent in which they are connected to and steeped in their own identity and meaning.”

The Obama Presidential Center also relied on museum specialists, historians, and presidential scholars to ensure historical accuracy around Michelle and Barack’s story.

“Their story is so much a part of the story of Black people in this country. And yet just like Shonda Rhimes, what they do is accessible and an invitation for all to participate.”

He said, like Obama, “Shonda Rhimes does things that really change the world, but rooted in her own experience.”

On Thursday, June 18, the Obamas will host a special livestream ceremony with a star-studded lineup of artists and entertainers.