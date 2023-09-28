Olivia and Fitz Reuniting Leaves Fans Gagging Over Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn’s Off-Screen Chemistry

“Scandal” stars Kerry Washington and Tony Goldwyn reunited on Sept. 27 in Washington, D.C., and fans could not get enough of seeing Olivia Pope and president Fitzgerald Grant III together again.

Washington and Goldwyn played lovers in the ABC drama from 2012 until 2018. The two were in Washington, D.C., to promote Washington’s autobiography “Thicker Than Water.” During the D.C. stop of the book tour, Goldwyn joined Washington on stage to discuss their time on “Scandal.” Fans became overjoyed when the 46-year-old actress shared a video recreating one of their signature “Scandal” moments with the caption, “Hi D.C.#Olitz is ready for you.”

Goldwyn looked as handsome as ever, wearing a dark-colored suit with a light blue button shirt, while Washington rocked red pants, a lace top in red, and her hair in a smooth bun.

“Scandal” stars Tony Goldwyn (L) and Kerry Washington (R) reunite. (Photo: @kerrywashington/X)

The new author also shared several photos of her reunion with the “Ghost” actor, including a playful picture of her pretending to pick her former co-star’s nose. Fans loved seeing the duo back together again, and several noted the actors’ chemistry.

One X user wrote, “11 years later and they still have mad chemistry!”

“Olivia Pope and President Fitz Grant The chemistry that never dies. Beyond scandal. #Olitz,” added another.

Another fan posted a short clip of Washington and Goldwyn on stage at the event. In the video, Washington playfully refers to Goldwyn as “boo.”

One fan replied,”I am losing it here, squealing like a teenage girl right now. My heart is exploding aaaaaagggghhh.”

I am losing it here, squealing like a teenage girl right now. My heart is exploding aaaaaagggghhh pic.twitter.com/pm1Ht1CAED — Kris (@SingingHigh684) September 28, 2023

Washington describes her book “Thicker Than Water” as “deeply personal” to People magazine.

“Writing a memoir is, by far, the most deeply personal project I have ever taken on,” said the actress. “I hope that readers will receive it with open hearts, and I pray that it offers new insights and perspectives and invites people into deeper compassion — for themselves and others.”

The “Ray” actress also reveals a family secret in her autobiography, sharing that her father is not her biological father. She told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on “Today” that she was shocked to learn that she was conceived by a sperm donor.

“And I went (to them)… and my parents told me that my dad is not my biological father,” she said. “That I was born from a sperm donor.”

Washington added that her parents told her the news as she was planning to appear on the show about celebrities searching their family trees, “Finding Your Roots.”

“Thicker Than Water” is now available in bookstores.

Read the full story here.