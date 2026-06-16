‘Uh …Embarrassing’: Trump Didn’t Expect This White House Moment to Go Viral — Then Cameras Caught a Strained Scene Behind the Cage

President Donald Trump expected a made-for-TV celebration that would dominate headlines for all the right reasons.

Instead, a behind-the-scenes moment that he likely hoped no one would notice is drawing almost as much attention as the event itself.

Captured through the steel cage surrounding the arena, the footage quickly spread online as viewers began dissecting every frame and debating what exactly they were seeing.

Trump’s flashy UFC White House arena sparked mockery after fans compared the massive setup to an over-the-top amusement park. (Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump spent the evening front and center at a massive fight-night spectacle staged on the White House grounds

Organizers livestreamed the event worldwide as part of the buildup to America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

But the visual is still just as humiliating.

Workers constructed an octagon cage, bleachers, and a neon-lit steel arch called The Claw on the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump entered the makeshift venue, as part of the Freedom 250 arena, with UFC CEO Dana White at his side.

The two longtime friends joined the rest of the first family for their cage-side seats.

‘Holy Cow’: Trump’s UFC Spectacle Goes Off the Rails After a Crowd Brawl Breaks Out as the White House Makes an Even Bigger Mess

‘I Noticed It Too’: Trump Has Utterly Embarrassing Moment on Live TV That Has Folks Stunned — the Way His Team Tried to Hide It Has Critics Zooming In

Trump’s children, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Barron Trump, were in attendance on Sunday night.

His wife, first lady Melania Trump, was also present for the festivities.

At one point during the MMA bouts, onlookers filmed Trump through the UFC cage with his eyes closed for at least 30 seconds.

White, 56, didn’t appear to notice because he focused on the action in the cage.

President Donald Trump and UFC President Dana White's FULL entrance at The White House! 🇺🇸 #UFCWhiteHouse Stream TNT Sports on HBO Max pic.twitter.com/CLPlMZ0oG6 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) June 15, 2026

Clips of Trump snoozing spread across the internet.

Critics slammed him for boasting about the highly publicized showcase—which reportedly cost the UFC $60 million to produce—and then falling asleep.

“OMG. Trump is passed out during the clownish UFC event at the White House. He disgraced the White House for his own sake, and he can’t even stay awake,” a Threads account pointed out.

One comment read, “I appreciate this photo of him behind [a] chain link,” prompting one reply, “Too bad it doesn’t have razor wire on top!”

Trump, who was convicted of 34 felony counts for falsifying business records in New York, caught direct heat.

One brutal Threads user suggested, “This is where he needs to be: in a cage.”

🚨BREAKING: DONALD TRUMP HAS FALLEN ASLEEP AT HIS 80TH BIRTHDAY UFC FREEDOM 250 EVENT. pic.twitter.com/Q7hdbDWQOW — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 15, 2026

“Pretty rude to fall asleep at your own birthday party,” stated a poster about Trump’s latest shut-eye incident.

One X user tweeted, “All that effort turning the presidency into a reality show, and Trump couldn’t stay awake for the main event.”

“Ridiculously stupid, a HUGE taxpayer waste of money, and completely inappropriate on America’s front lawn. IDIOTIC!” exclaimed a more irate critic of the president.

The UFC covered production and construction costs for Freedom 250.

ESPN reported that the federal government appropriated $10 million to $12 million to Washington for supplemental security costs.

Here is a compilation of Trump completely passed out asleep on live television as he turns 80 today. pic.twitter.com/tzpIhoBQ9E — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) June 14, 2026

The public has grown accustomed to seeing Trump catch a few Z’s during live events, even when cameras are rolling.

His latest catnap drew comparisons to June 8.

His attendance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals angered locals and viewers watching at home. Streets around MSG were shut down, and fans were forced to endure hour-long security lines.

All for Trump to just fall asleep in his suite while the MSG crowd rallied behind the Knicks.

Whether at his own White House UFC event or the NBA Finals, Trump continues to fall asleep anywhere.

Nearly 17 months into his second term, sporting events, Oval Office meetings, and press conferences have repeatedly been overshadowed.

Each visual for critics displays an 80-year-old president as bored, fatigued, and showing his age.