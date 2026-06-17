‘What’s That’: Trump’s Leaked G7 Photos Send Internet Into a Meltdown as Viewers Spot New Bruises and a Deep Gash the White House Can No Longer Hide

President Donald Trump is in Évian-les-Bains, France, to attend the G7 Summit this week.

His recent appearance has the public wondering what happened on the airplane.

Trump looked worse than he had just days earlier in the United States, though he frequently claims to be the epitome of health.

His physician at Walter Reed Military Hospital claims he is 6 feet 3 and 238 pounds, but suggested that he lose weight.

President Donald Trump’s hands cause a stir at the G7 Summit. (Photo credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Images of Trump at the G7 Summit show the president looking overly enthusiastic, giving two thumbs up despite the failed camouflage makeup.

Many online couldn’t get past the brutal visual of what he looks like after a nearly 15-hour flight.

Visible bruising and discoloration sparked a fresh wave of speculation about his health, though officials disclosed no new medical issues.

But the public believes the White House is withholding the real truth.

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One social media post pointed out “an odd mark” on Trump’s left hand that appears to be a deep, half-circular cut.

The wrinkled, irritated skin around the area led many to wonder if a patch had covered it.

Reactions on social media mocked Trump as users zoomed in on his hands and went to town on their critiques.

Two people left remarks like “The spackling is cracking” and “Surely painting over necrotic flesh with concealer is the healthiest thing to do.”

“The tiny fingies are about to burst their skin casing like a hot dog in the microwave. And, what IS that crack on his left hand?”

An odd mark was visible on Trump's left hand today at the G7. (REUTERS/Christian Hartmann) pic.twitter.com/MAmjHkUJD5 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 16, 2026

Still, many are unclear on what’s going on with Trump’s hands, which some say look like “boiled sausages” instead.

“Odd mark? Looks like infection from the needles, common in the elderly. The other thing to look at is the nails…the color shows extremely bad circulation and is directly tied to the heart. Grey nails is NEVER good especially when it looks like dark grey lines.”

Close-up photos of his right hand fueled even worse rumors as viewers watched Trump shake hands with a woman.

“Imagine having to touch that? replied one person to the clip. “Omg what’s that!!??? asked another. “It looks like it should have a bandage. Whatever it is, instead of makeup.”

Two observers noticed, “Damn look how tight that skin is” and “Look at those swollen fingers! Dear lord.”

Can someone explain how Stephen Miller is able to be outside in the sunlight? Some sort of vampire sunblock? pic.twitter.com/v8v9B37ySM — Meacham (@MeachamDr) March 17, 2025

Additional photos of Trump at the G7 Summit shared on Threads had folks weighing in on the president’s weight in general.

A close-up of his hands captures the portly POTUS in profile as he sits in a chair with his chin drooping and his mouth agape.

Trump’s neck is also bulging over the back of his collar, and his ankles look rather meaty.

The internet offered unmatched reactions and flat-out refused to mince words.

One user replied, “He’s so puffed up he looks ready to explode!”

Last year, Trump disclosed that he had chronic venous insufficiency, a condition that causes blood to pool in the lower legs and ankles. The diagnosis returned to the spotlight after viral photos from his arrival in France appeared to show his ankles bulging above his shoes.

As he exited Air Force One, Trump clutched the railing and descended the stairs slowly. He later acknowledged the challenge himself, admitting, “I have to be careful.”

The images struck a nerve because Trump has spent years ridiculing political opponents over their stumbles and mobility.

In the very same interview, he mocked former President Joe Biden for struggling with stairs.

Trump went on to criticize former President Biden in the same interview for not being able to walk down a flight of stairs.