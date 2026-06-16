‘My Gosh’: Trump Is About to Explode After His G7 Look Goes Viral — Cameras Ruthlessly Zoomed In While He Was Sitting And The Close-Up Is Devastating

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have spent nearly a decade turning their meetings into spectacles.

Aggressive handshakes have become routine, and public disputes over global conflicts have followed in their wake for years.

But one photo-op taken during their appearance at the G7 summit in Evian, France, on June 15 had the internet talking for a completely different reason.

Recent photos from Emmanuel Macron’s meeting with U.S. President Trump continue to raise concerns about the president’s health after viewers fixate on his swollen look. (Photo by Isabel Infantes / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The three-decade age gap between the two leaders caught the attention of many viewers.

Photos from the meeting show the 80-year-old U.S. president standing beside the 48-year-old Macron.

They met on the opening day of the summit, and Trump discussed a reported agreement involving Iran during the meeting.

He claimed the Strait of Hormuz would be fully reopened by Friday.

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The substantive talks took a back seat online, where Trump’s unexpected look became the focus of conversation.

Aside from Trump’s disheveled and fatigued look, folks who zoomed in on the photo found something more disturbing. “Cankles is cankling,”

“Cankles is cankling,” one Threads user wrote. Another commenter joked, “Look at those ankles. My gosh. I won’t even get into the body, hunched back, & face.”

Others focused on the U.S. president’s handshake with Macron. “I feel bad Macron had to touch the gooey hand,” one critic wrote.

Additional images from the event fueled fresh commentary, with critics joking that Trump’s larger-than-life image had finally caught up with him.

He was seen in conversation with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump was slouching in his chair wearing pants that clung tightly to his legs — so tightly that visible lines formed in the fabric. Some viewers also noted that he appeared wider than usual compared to his side profile.

The devastating close-up only intensified the scrutiny, while his jacket looked strained around his midsection.

“He’s so puffed up he looks ready to explode!” said one observer. Another wrote, “He looks bloated AF, not just fat. I wonder if he’s carrying massive amounts of fluid.”

The comments may have been harsh, but they reflect a growing pattern.

Questions about Trump’s physical condition have repeatedly resurfaced during his second term.

Just weeks earlier, in April 2026, social media erupted after images from Trump’s meeting with King Charles III and Queen Camilla circulated online.

Viewers, at the time, noticed what appeared to be makeup covering discoloration on the president’s hands.

Since then, multiple photographs have shown bruising or dark patches on his hands. The images have fueled ongoing speculation about his health, despite repeated explanations from the administration.

In 2025, the White House acknowledged that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. This condition might be causing swelling in his lower legs and ankles.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has also attributed the bruising on Trump’s hands to frequent handshaking and minor bumps against furniture.

White House physician Sean Barbabella further noted that aspirin use can increase bruising. Trump himself embraced that explanation, telling reporters that taking aspirin causes him to bruise more easily.

The scrutiny intensified after reports revealed that Trump stopped wearing compression socks designed to improve circulation because he reportedly disliked them.

That backdrop made the Macron photographs especially combustible online.

Ironically, Trump has spent years portraying himself as incredibly fit and physically capable.

But images of him present the complete opposite. He’s frequently teased his political rival, Joe Biden, for falling asleep on the job and for being lazy with his autopen.

Yet he can’t seem to stay awake during hour-long briefings or praise speeches about himself.

Biden is 83, whereas Trump celebrated his 80th birthday with the first-ever UFC Freedom 250 event at the White House.

The elaborate celebration was designed to project strength, patriotism, and vitality. Instead, conversations online continue to drift back toward questions about aging and health.

As for Macron, he once again found himself opposite a president whose every movement becomes an international headline.

The two leaders may have met to discuss global diplomacy, but judging from the internet’s reaction, the real summit conversation had little to do with Iran, tariffs, or international alliances.