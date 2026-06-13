‘Wait a Minute!’: Trump’s Massive UFC Bash Hit by Water Damage as Storms Wreak Havoc on Kickoff Event — Then a Bombshell New Safety Crisis Explodes

President Donald Trump has been a busy man lately. But it isn’t due to his current position as commander in chief.

Trump’s birthday is on June 14, and the twice-impeached president’s penchant for throwing himself lavish parties is well known.

His 80th birthday is no exception. He’s hosting a $60 million UFC fight at the White House to celebrate the occasion.

Trump’s 80th birthday bash is already off to a rough start. An unbeatable force may spoil the celebration before it even begins and workers are scrambling. (Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Alex Wong/Getty Images)

But the massive bash is already hitting snags.

Severe weather forced organizers to push back a press conference at the Lincoln Memorial on Friday. UFC’s Freedom 250 weekend hit its first major setback.

What was supposed to be a triumphant kickoff turned chaotic when thunderstorms swept into Washington, D.C.

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Lightning forced officials to order attendees to clear out and seek shelter. Organizers delayed the event by roughly an hour. The holdup frustrated fans who had traveled to see UFC president Dana White and the fighters ahead of Sunday’s event.

Fans captured footage of the rain-soaked UFC cage as the storms rolled through. Videos and photos quickly spread online, showing water pooling across the canvas as staff scrambled to cover equipment.

The weather wasn’t the only problem. A commercial pilot reportedly filed safety reports with the FAA and NASA. The octagon’s lighting rig allegedly blasted bright white light into a plane’s cockpit, according to Medias Touch News. The aircraft was on its approach to Reagan National Airport.

The pilot, who spoke anonymously, said the glare was intense. He claimed it was “10 times worse than any laser illumination event” they had experienced.

The pilot contacted a local FAA office, which advised them to take the concern directly to the White House. The incident raised fresh concerns given Reagan National’s tight, busy airspace and last year’s deadly midair collision near the airport.

The internet quickly chimed in.

“Wait a minute! I didn’t think the airspace around the WH is open to commercial aircraft?”

“Idiot planners didn’t think to find out if their lights could affect a flight path.”

“So a plane crashes. Who cares? They’ve got PR people for that who can just yell about how they inherited this mess; and fox news to roll their eyes about it. Right?”

Trump’s birthday falls on Flag Day. He is also linking the celebration to America’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with a series of events.

One of those events is a UFC fight on the White House South Lawn. Workers built a 92-foot cage for the event and surrounded it with giant screens and flashing lights.

What It Fkn Is pic.twitter.com/NMuEt2VY4V — Medrano (@cali2lv) June 12, 2026

Workers built a massive stadium for the expected MAGA crowd. They also brought in nearly 500 portable toilets for the celebration.

Trump’s UFC birthday bash drew criticism from many observers. Some cheered when severe thunderstorms brought 60-mph wind gusts to Washington.

Forecasts suggest there may be more storms on the day of the UFC Freedom 250 event, and extreme heat may also be a factor.

Social media users celebrated the possibility that storms could derail Trump’s big day. They flooded the internet with unfiltered reactions after video of the storm spread online.

A flag whipped in the wind as the storm battered the UFC stage. Workers paused construction as conditions worsened.

Trump also desecrated the White House by tearing down the East Wing to build a $400 million ballroom for his events, and one user joked, “He’ll say this is more proof he needs a large ballroom for events.”

“I feel so sad for him,” replied one user, along with a gif of a smirking child.

I feel so sad for him. pic.twitter.com/dg8UZbdedZ — Ty Accornero (@TyAccornero) June 12, 2026

Another user joked, “Don’t tell Trump it’s the start of El Niño, he’ll try to deport it.”

One person wondered why the electricity hadn’t been turned off, asking, “Is it safe to have those lights on in a storm?”

Trump is obsessed with the Democrats, especially former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and he often targets them in his rhetoric.

One user noted, “Somehow it will be the Democrats’ fault lol,” which prompted another to add, “The last administration’s. And Obama.”

Another user was seemingly more excited about the storm for practical reasons. “We could use the rain, honestly. F*ck Trump’s bday, my tomato plant and cilantro are gonna be thriving.”

The Freedom 250 celebrations are scheduled throughout June and July, and several concerts at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., were canceled by Trump after nearly all of the invited artists announced they would not perform.

Morris Day & The Time, Milli Vanilli singer Jodie Rocco, Young MC, and Freedom Williams of C + C Music Factory stated that they would not be performing at the events.

Instead of the concert series, Trump announced he will hold a rally June 24, which he boasted will be “the Greatest Rally, EVER!”