‘DONALD IS FINISHED’: MAGA Scrambles After a Sleeping Trump Photo Is Added to His ‘Walk of Fame’ Next to Biden’s ‘Autopen’ — and the Brutal Bio Has Folks in Stitches

Donald Trump has found a new, more permanent way to take shots at the presidents who came before him. His latest insults now line the walls of the White House itself, where new plaques have been installed on the “Presidential Walk of Fame” beneath the portraits along the colonnade, openly ridiculing former President Barack Obama and former President Joe Biden.



The plaques also include incorrect information about the two presidents who beat Trump in presidential elections, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has been trolling the president for months, shared a plaque of his own that is going viral.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 06: U.S. President Donald Trump appears at an event on lowering drug prices in the Oval Office at the White House on November 06, 2025 in Washington, DC.

The plaque calls Obama “one of the most divisive figures in American history,” and Obamacare “the highly ineffective ‘Unaffordable’ Care Act.”



“He presided over a stagnant Economy, approved the terrible Iran Nuclear Deal, and signed the one-sided Paris Climate Accords, both of which were later terminated by President Donald J. Trump,” it also read.

Biden’s plaque wasn’t any more mature, and he’s called “The worst President in American History.”

“Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American History,” reads Trump’s plaque. “Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought our Nation to the brink of destruction.”

The pettiness was so low that one would think that it wouldn’t go any lower, but Newsom managed to do so when he shared an image of his own golden presidential plaque for Trump on the Governor Newsom Press Office X account.

The post included a picture of Trump asleep during a White House meeting, and he mocked the president in the caption by typing in Trump’s signature all-caps social format while insulting him. “WOW! LOOK AT THE PLAQUE UNDER TRUMP’S PHOTO.”

The plaque was also in all-caps and references Trump’s “TINY” hands (SAD!), and it is hysterical.

“DONALD IS FINISHED,” it reads. “HE IS NO LONGER ‘HOT.’ » FIRST, THE HANDS

(SO TINY) AND NOW ME – GAVIN C. NEWSOM – HAVE TAKEN AWAY HIS ‘STEP.’ MANY ARE SAYING HE CAN’T EVEN DO THE ‘BIG STAIRS’ ON AIR FORCE ONE ANYMORE – USES THE LITTLE BABY STAIRS NOW. SAD!”

The savage post went on to mock Trump for losing in recent polls that put Newsom ahead of him in the 2028 presidential election.

“ALL THE TELEVISION CAMERAS ARE ON ME, AMERICA’S FAVORITE GOVERNOR,” he wrote. “EVEN LOW-RATINGS LAURA INGRAM (EDITS THE TAPES!) CAN’T STOP TALKING ABOUT MY BEAUTIFUL MAPS. YOU’RE WELCOME FOR LIBERATION DAY, AMERICA! DONNIE J MISSED «THE DEADLINE” (WHOOPS!) AND NOW I RUN THE SHOW.”

Newsom trolled the president one last time by signing off with Trump’s usual way of ending his social media rants.

“THANK YOU FOR YOUR ATTENTION TO THIS MATTER! -GCN.”

WOW! LOOK AT THE PLAQUE UNDER TRUMP’S PHOTO pic.twitter.com/QMxOmBc8l1 — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 17, 2025

The image Newsom shared has the internet howling, and one Threads user wrote on the platform, “This post is absolute gold lol.” Another simply laughed, “hahahahaha.”

“When you become prez, please do this,” added an X user, along with several laughing-crying emojis to note their approval.

Another user suggested the perfect spot for Ronald McDonald’s plaque. “We can put Trump’s portraits under the urinals in the men’s bathroom.”

“This is the pettiness we need,” laughed one user, while another wrote, “Well played!”

One user replied with a simple yet accurate statement. “Funny but sad.”

Trump’s plaque for Biden also claimed that he was “dominated by his Radical Left handlers” and referenced their 2024 debate, after which the former president withdrew from his re-election campaign. It ended by claiming that Trump won in a landslide to “SAVE AMERICA!”