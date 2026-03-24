‘Ugh …I Wouldn’t Eat That’: Donald Trump’s Lavish Mar-a-Lago Dinner Sparks Outrage After One Wild Detail on the Menu Has Fans Spiraling

Donald Trump doesn’t throw quiet parties. At Mar-a-Lago, evenings are built to gleam — gold walls, crystal lights, couture gowns, and guest lists stacked with big names. Even the events billed as “private” have a way of spilling online, where every angle gets picked apart.

The aesthetic is deliberate: from the food, decor, costumes, music and branding. But a recent spectacle at the Palm Beach estate slipped into something stranger, and the internet locked onto a single frame.

US President Donald Trump pulled out all the stops to host a fundraiser at his Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, including a special menu. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

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Images from a recent fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago sent off a frenzy amid rising gas prices and tension from the conflict in the Middle East.

The setting is designed to feel elevated and visually dense, with gold-accented walls, ornate chandeliers, mirrored or glossy surfaces, and heavy drapery that reflects light across the room. Gold table settings often follow suit, with white linens contrasted by gold chargers, polished glassware, candlelight, and tightly arranged place settings that emphasize symmetry and formality.

According to the menu, the first meal was a yellow-and-red endive salad with Gruyere cheese, which typically costs between $10 and $13 for an 8-oz block, topped with spicy almond crumble and orange vinaigrette.

The main course featured sliced beef filet with pan-seared scallions, truffle potatoes, roasted leeks, and baby turnips. For dessert, the guests enjoyed a piece of double chocolate cake with dark chocolate glaze and vanilla ice cream: a combination described as “Trump Chocolate Cake.”

Social media users had mixed reviews seeing the menu for the 2026 SEA Political Advocacy gala dinner held on March 12, after noticing Trump had named a meal after himself.

The plated dinner featured $1,500 individual tickets, including a premium open-bar cocktail reception poolside and a seated three-course dinner in Mar-a-Lago’s White & Gold Ballroom, with table sponsorships reaching up to $7,500 — a lavish backdrop that didn’t go unnoticed as gas prices creep up and tensions tied to Iran continue, giving the whole evening a completely tone-deaf feel.

“That menu is so … dated/old fashioned (and not in a good throwback way),” said one user, shocked at the menu. Another said, “Jesus Christ he’s naming chocolate cake after himself.” One person added, “I noticed the dessert: basically renamed devil’s food cake after himself. He’s admitting it. He’s the devil.” Someone else chimed in, “I’m not sure I’d want to eat Trump chocolate cake.”

A few alleged what the food looked like, as one wrote, “Most likely the beef has the consistency of a hockey puck and the scallops are rubbery.” Skeptics said it “Sliced beef.” It’s definitely Steak-Umm.”

The timing didn’t go unnoticed, especially with Lent underway — a period that calls for mandatory fasting and abstaining from meat on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday, along with skipping meat on Fridays — making the choice feel a little off to those paying attention.

One person sarcastically asked, “During Lent they serve meat? As a Catholic you are to fast on Fridays during lent and abstain from meat.”

Online commenters didn’t hold back, zeroing in less on another Mar-a-Lago event that featured a not-so-subtle backdrop — with the club juggling a million-dollar fundraiser for Donald Trump’s MAGA Inc. and a charity gala for Place of Hope at the same time, turning the whole scene into a flashy, side-by-side flex of money, power, and who really runs the room.

“We are at Madame Tussaud’s wax museum !!!!” one person declared after viewing images from the Feb. 27 event. And then the comparison that stuck: “It’s giving Hunger Games.”

Outside by the pool, cameras caught a model in a heavily embellished, armor-like gown with geometric beadwork, sheer panels, and crystal detailing, paired with a sleek black bob and metallic clutch. Online chatter quickly shifted to her bold styling and heavy makeup, a look often associated with Mar-a-Lago events.

“The hands are always a giveaway. She has old hands. I can’t imagine what she must look like without the make-up and glitz. Not too good looking now!” one person wrote after zooming in.

Another posted, “Genuine question: Can they ever get their real faces back? Or are they permanently disfigured?”

Hours after the events wrapped, the U.S. opened a war on Iran by launching strikes on that nation at 1:15 a.m. ET on Feb. 28 as part of Operation Epic Fury. Trump remained at Mar-a-Lago, monitoring developments with members of his national security team, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Later that Saturday night, Trump stopped by another fundraiser at the club. Clips of the president greeting guests circulated with claims he was “partying” during military action. The footage appeared to be from earlier in the evening, but on social media, context often trails behind visuals.

This is not the first time that it seemed the president hosted parties while the country was in crisis.

Just hours after the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti, Trump’s private club hosted a Roaring ’20s–themed Police & Fire Rescue Ball marking the Palm Beach Police & Fire Foundation’s 20th anniversary. The gala reportedly raised a record $7.5 million for first responders.

Still, videos highlighting showgirls in white plumes dancing on tables and performers floating across the pool in oversized transparent bubbles sparked debate online.

In November 2025, during a government shutdown that threatened SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans, the club rolled out a “Great Gatsby”-inspired bash dubbed “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.”

Dancers at Trump’s Halloween party as people begin losing food stamps under his administration pic.twitter.com/LWknoEktw6 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 1, 2025

Rhinestones, flapper dresses and burlesque-style performers filled the ballroom, with billionaires and Cabinet officials in attendance, giving his political enemies like Gov. Gavin Newsom ammo for jokes about where his priorities lie.

The latest viral image taps into that same tension: grandeur unfolding alongside weighty headlines. The gluttony of cosmetic surgery and the emphasis on looking good, while poor mothers and fathers are worried that their children will be shipped off to war.