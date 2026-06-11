‘What in the…’: Trump’s White House UFC Bash Goes Off the Rails After Leaked Octagon Girls Photo Triggers Viral Backlash

President Donald Trump is bringing one of his passions to the South Lawn of the White House to celebrate his 80th birthday on June 14, UFC fighting.

The UFC Freedom 250 celebration is also to commemorate the country’s 250th birthday, and nearly 500 port-a-potties are being trucked in for the fancy crowd. An octagon cage and stadium were also built on the South Lawn. The fight is said to have a price tag of $60 million, and the latest revelation for the festivities has folks dragging the event online.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 7: In an aerial view from the Washington Monument, preparations continue for the Ultimate Fighting Championship Freedom 250 event on the White House South Lawn on June 07, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump is hosting a series of fighting matches on the South Lawn on Flag Day and his 80th birthday, June 14, which the White House is calling “a once-in-a-generation celebration of the American fighting spirit.” (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

The far-right-wing organization Turning Point USA, headed by Erika Kirk, shared a picture of the outfits being worn at the event by the UFC Octagon Girls.

The photograph features a group of all-white women wearing skimpy red, white, and blue flag-themed lingerie with short shorts and skirts. They all paired the look with ankle boots, and Marina Toybina said the costumes were inspired “from the intersection of sport, spectacle, and celebration.”

Folks wondered about the trashy-looking outfits after the picture was shared on Threads with the caption, “What in the red, white and f—k is happening at the White House?”

The reactions were hilarious on social media as people replied to the leaked picture.

One user wrote, “Look like the lineup at the Captain America.”

“So disrespectful to the American flag. Grotesque,” added another.

“D—n I thought this was fake,” wrote one user. “How tacky.”

“White trash at its peak,” one replied.

“Octagon girl clown show,” echoed one, along with an AI video of the women dressed as clowns.

ONE WEEK AWAY. 🔥🥊@UFC X WHITE HOUSE.



Buckle up. It’s about to go DOWN. pic.twitter.com/AECSMggzd9 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 8, 2026

Another user mocked the MAGA set’s “Christian” values. “Go hot for Jesus! Turning point has Hit a no turning back point.”

A 92-foot cage called “The Claw” was assembled on the South Lawn of the White House for the UFC fight, and at least 4,000 guests are expected to attend.

The Freedom 250 celebrations will go on for several days throughout the summer, and several performers rumored to be scheduled for the event publicly announced that they were not performing at Trump’s celebrations.

Milli Vanilli singer Jodie Rocco, Morris Day & The Time, Young MC, and Freedom Williams of C + C Music Factory all said they were not performing. Flo Rida, and Vanilla Ice, however, are still scheduled to perform at the Freedom 250 concert series.