‘Wow!’: Don Jr. and Eric Trump’s Billion-Dollar Phone Hustle Crumbles After Tech Experts Notice Something Off — a Detail the Brothers Tried to Hide

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump hoodwinked Trump Mobile customers into supporting the “Made in America” phone, but their scheme is dismantling.

Donald Trump’s sons have turned the business into a billion-dollar conglomerate, thanks largely in part to their dad’s two presidencies.

(Front row, L/R) Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump, and Barron Trump look on before the arrival of President Donald Trump. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images)

According to the website, “The T1 isn’t just another smartphone; it’s a bold step toward wireless independence.”

The “Proudly American” phone is available for the promotional price of $499.

Media outlets began receiving the device in mid-May.

Among them is NBC News, and they found the reason behind Trump Mobile’s removal of its “Made in America” claim.

The outlet reveals the T1 “is nearly identical to the HTC U24 Pro.”

The “eerily similar” observations include the placement of cameras, batteries, and other parts.

The T1 phone features an American flag and of course, his name.

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The development is unsurprising for Trump critics.

One person , “Wow! who would’ve thought?!… f…ed over by the trumps!?”

A second person on X tweeted:

“And now the grift is confirmed. The Trump Phone is just a rebadged HTC U24 Pro from China,” they shared.

And now the grift is confirmed. The Trump Phone is just a rebadged HTC U24 Pro from China. I guess when they mean "assembled in the USA," it means they slapped a new back cover on, pre-installed Truth Social, and put it in a new packaging box. https://t.co/he2Kc91EEI — ZroHour (Johnny) (@ZroHour) June 11, 2026

Gizmodo consumer tech editor Ray Wong posted his thoughts on X.

He said, “It’s not real gold. Look at this cheap piece of sh-t. This is the cheapest, ugliest piece of s–t just like its circa… 2018,” and warned, “Man, this is such a cheap-feeling phone… so tacky, not even made in America for sure. Absolutely do not buy this piece of s–t.”

Almost 600,000 people pre-ordered the smartphone despite shipping delays.

Irate customers complained online that they were denied refunds after the delayed release of the phone.